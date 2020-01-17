Deadwater Fell snapped up by AMC for Acorn TV

Deadwater Fell will make its debut stateside in April.

The series has been described as ‘the new Broadchurch’ (pictured) but more irresistible’ by The Guardian newspaper.

“Acorn TV is thrilled to partner again with our friends at Endemol Shine International on another high-quality British production. Featuring an incredible ensemble cast led by David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, Deadwater Fell is an excellent addition to our Acorn TV Original lineup with its beautiful Scottish setting and a gripping script that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats as new revelations arise.” – SVP, Programming for Acorn TV, AMC Networks, Don Klees

AMC Networks’ Acorn TV This week acquired exclusive North American rights to new four-part British drama Deadwater Fell from Endemol Shine International.

Acorn TV General Manager Matthew Graham announced the news at The Winter Television Critics Association Tour. Filmed in picturesque Scotland the dark drama stars Broadchurch actor David Tennant, Cush Jumbo of The Good Fight fame, Versailles actor Matthew McNulty and Anna Madley from The Crown.

When a seemingly perfect and happy family is murdered by someone they know and trust, the small Scottish community they call home becomes torn

apart with mistrust and suspicion as those closest to the family begin to question everything they thought they knew about their friends.

Deadwater Fell examines in unflinching detail the nature of female friendship and the harmful, entrenched gender stereotypes and conformity

that can lead to the most devastating consequences. Laying bare the fragility of trust and the corrosive nature of lies, the series demonstrates that even the closest of friends all have their secrets.

The miniseries, created and written by Daisy Coulam, will make its US premiere as an Acorn TV Original in April 2020. The programme airs on Channel 4 in the UK.

Acorn TV is North America’s largest streaming service specialising in British and international television with over 1 million paid subscribers in the United States and Canada. Acorn TV adds exclusive new programmes every week to a deep library of mysteries, dramas, and comedies with no

commercials.