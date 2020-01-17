Blaze heads to Dublin for Irish ‘vintage connoisseurs’ series

A+E Networks have joined forces with Curve Media for the latest series for Blaze.

The ‘Pickers’ format is heading to Dublin.

“We’re delighted to be giving this much loved programming brand a new lease of life by taking it to a country so rich in history and culture. Ian and the gang are a perfect for BLAZE – no-nonsense, warm, authentic characters, with a great sense of fun and adventure, who really know their stuff.” – Dan Korn, VP of programming at A+E Networks UK

The ten-part series follows Dublin-based vintage connoisseur Ian Dowling with his team comprising of Mark ‘Butzy’ Butterly, ‘Vintage’ Vinny Smith and Ali Foy. The team discover, buy and sell Irish treasures as each hour-long episode will showcase.

Ian and the team head to prestigious, interesting and historic places, hunting out and buying quirky and unusual objects previously hidden from the world.Irish Pickers is the second locally originated co-production for Blaze following Flipping Bangers which premiered its second season in the UK in April 2019.

The Irish Pickers team will travel the length and breadth of the island of Ireland from farms to stately homes, family businesses, private collectors, architectural salvage dealers, and museums looking for amazing items of national and local historical significance.

The new series will follow the team as they buy and sell everything from ornaments, street signs, military artefacts, retro games, model cars, shop fittings, prints, posters, adverts and more. If it’s Irish and has a history, they’re interested.

“We are thrilled to be working with Dan and Diana at A+E Networks UK and Blaze on this exciting new series. Ian and his team are rare talents and I cannot wait for audiences to see the extraordinary people, places and objects that they uncover. It is an honour to take the legendary Pickers brand to Ireland and to oversee the expansion of a concept that I originally launched in the US.” – Rob Carey, CEO of Curve Media

The show will premiere on Blaze in the UK and Ireland in March 2020.

Flipping Bangers has proved a hit with Blaze viewers.