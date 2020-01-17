Telly Today: Friday, January 17th brings us adventures in music, adventures in Greece and adventures in food on Southend Pier…

Julia Bradbury.

ONE TO WATCH: JAMIE AND JIMMY’S FRIDAY NIGHT FEAST, CHANNEL 4 at 8pm

Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty kick off the weekend with food, fun and celebrity chat at the end of Southend Pier.

One of Britain’s favourite comedians, Rob Beckett, joins them in the kitchen for an evening of great food and non-stop banter. Rob’s perfect meal out is ‘duck on tap’ at an all-you-can-eat Chinese buffet.

He makes Peking-style roast duck, served with cucumber batons, hoisin sauce and the thinnest ever pancakes. Rob is also turned into a human NutriBullet as he attempts to break a world record.

Jamie serves up a comforting chicken and mushroom pie, while Jimmy spices up Friday night snacks with his potato spirals and stuffed jalapeños wrapped in bacon.

Away from the pier, the boys are put to work at a watercress farm in Hampshire, as they help to harvest one of Britain’s forgotten gems.

THE GREEK ISLANDS WITH JULIA BRADBURY, ITV and UTV at 8pm

The six-part series that sees Julia Bradbury exploring the hidden side of the dazzling, sun-drenched Greek Islands continues with its second outing this evening and tonight Julia visits the lush Ionian island of Corfu, often called the least Greek of all the Greek islands.

Her trip begins in the capital Corfu Town where she discovers a surprising, cosmopolitan city more like a little slice of Italy than Greece. After sampling the delights of its famous kumquat flavoured ice cream, a cookery lesson in making Corfu’s signature savoury dish, pastitsada, reveals the island’s centuries-old love affair with exotic spices.

Her adventure continues in a magical forest of ancient olive trees, where she meets a pair of brothers who are passionate about revolutionising production of Corfu’s oldest and most important export – olive oil. Julia ends her time on the island by trying out the secret to staying young that all Corfiots swear by.

STEWART COPELAND’S ADVENTURES IN MUSIC, BBC FOUR at 9.30pm

Stewart Copeland has spent a life in music – listening, composing and playing.

At the age of seven he was captivated by Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana. 60 years and 25 bands later, including The Police, the spell is still strong, but why? How does music ignite that excitement? In this three part series, Stewart explores how music brings people together, moves them, binds them, communicates stories like no other art form. In this first episode, Come Together, Stewart explores the power music has to bond people in ways that are fundamental to our evolution and existence. His travels take him from the Southern German cave where a 40,000 year old bone flute was discovered to the modern day mass singalong of New York’s Choir! Choir! Choir!

DEADWATER FELL, CHANNEL 4 at 9pm

David Tennant, Cush Jumbo, Matthew McNulty and Anna Madeley star in Daisy Coulam’s new four-part dark crime thriller.

The residents of Kirkdarroch come out in force for the funerals of the girls and Kate (Madeley). Jess (Jumbo) meets an old friend of Kate’s and is deeply shocked by what she discovers. As the village grieves, Jess wrestles with her part in the tragedy.

The investigation takes a new turn when a witness comes forward, and the police home in on their prime suspect. Intimate secrets come to light, with devastating results.

THE GOES WRONG SHOW, BBC ONE at 8.30pm

The gang present a 1960s-set horror this week in a rather badly titled series. Anyway as the mysterious Albert Fortenoy welcomes a young family to his crumbling old house. What is the secret behind the death of Albert’s late wife Vera? Who is the creepy vicar’s daughter playing outside?

A number of clever theatrical horror devices are used to create a spooky atmosphere and plenty of jump scares, and every single one manages to go horribly wrong. Worse, the designers have taken ‘crumbling’ to heart and the cast contrive to fall off, out of, and through everything. A stairlift develops a life-threatening mind of its own, a talking deer-head fails to understand its cues, and entire rooms seem to go missing.

Worse the play has been running short in rehearsals, and the only solution they can find involves adjectives…

CLASSIC CHOICE: DUPOINT SHOW WITH JUNE ALLYSON, TALKING PICTURES TV at 11am

June Allyson presents the American drama anthology series. In this 1960 episode entitled Play Acting we find Steve Allen playing Dr. Ben Ellison and Dennis Olivieri as troubled Johnny Herning.

Today’s story sees Grade school psychologist Ben Ellison given a tough case with Johnnie, a vicious little juvenile delinquent, not yet a teenager. To gain his confidence, the doctor plays along with Johnnie’s fantasies about planning an armed jewellery store robbery, that might include killing witnesses.

The series ran for 57 episodes from 1959 to 1961 across two series. While June Allyson introduced every episode she only appeared in character roles in fifteen of the editions made.