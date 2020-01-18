Best on the Box highlights for Saturday, January 18th.

ONE TO WATCH: THE GREATEST DANCER, BBC ONE at 6.30pm

The dance talent show returns for another week of exciting auditions, where dancers of any age and dance style compete to win £50,000 and a chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

Hoping to unearth The Greatest Dancer, are the superstar Dance Captains: multi-platinum-selling singer Cheryl, Broadway and Glee star Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse. Plus the brand new Dance Captain who’s a singer, dancer and choreographer to the stars, Todrick Hall. The series is hosted by singer, rapper and former Strictly Champion Alesha Dixon, and Jordan Banjo, member of multi-award winning dance troupe Diversity. Also joining The Greatest Dancer team this year is award-winning professional dancer and Love Island 2019 finalist Curtis Pritchard, who will be welcoming hopefuls in reception to The Greatest Dancer studio. At the auditions the audience hold the power, and only they will decide if the mirror opens for the acts or not. The dancers need to impress at least 75 percent of the audience for the mirror to open and progress in the competition. At the end of the episode another Dance Captain will get the chance to pick one act and take them straight through to the live shows. Cheryl and Todrick have already chosen one act each for their team, so will it be Matthew or Oti who gets to choose tonight? The acts will be showing off all styles of dance, from ballet to Afrobeats, street to ballroom, contemporary to tap as they give the performances of their lives in the hope of opening the mirror. Expect dramatic auditions, outstanding talent and jaw dropping surprises. Who will become The Greatest Dancer?

CATWEAZLE, TALKING PICTURES TV at 3.30pm

A classic LWT television series continues to be screened once more courtesy of Talking Pictures TV with Catweazle. The title character, played by Geoffrey Bayldon, is a magician from the time of the Normans who is cast into the future by magic. With the help of two boys he uses magic in an attempt to return to his own time.

In this episode from 1971 the question is asked, Is Catweazle a spy? The army thinks so, and not even Cedric can save his friend from a military interrogation.

Originally broadcast by ITV it ran for two series from 1970 to 1971 with a total of 24 episodes.

SLINGER’s DAY, FORCES TV at 10.30am

A double bill of this Thames Television comedy starring Sir Bruce Forsyth in his only sitcom role. Having moved from ATV to the BBC in the early 1970s Brucie made a big money move back to ITV in 1978 in a deal with London Weekend Television. With their big star signed up they offered him up a Saturday night extravaganza Bruce’s Big Night. It however failed to rate.

With a star turn on the books and no show to host it wasn’t long before LWT were giving Sir Bruce a series of formats to gift his talents to including game show Play Your Cards Right, entertainment series You Bet! Both big hits for the network. Thames Television decided to go outside of the usual types of programmes for Forsyth in 1986 when offering him the lead role in a sitcom. Slinger’s Day saw Bruce star as Cecil Slinger the latest manager of a dysfunctional London supermarket.

The series was a follow up to 1984 sitcom Tripper’s Day, it had starred Leonard Rossiter in his last TV role before his death. In the first of today’s editions the staff undertake a stocktake. In the second episode Cecil has a pain in the neck.

CELEBRITY CATCHPHRASE, ITV, STV and UTV at 6pm

It’s the game show that for generations has been asking viewers to ‘say what they see’ from those halcyon days of Roy ‘riiiiigggghhhtt‘ Walker to Mark ‘Blue Peter‘ Curry the graphics may have improved as the years go on but the stupid answers continue.

Now with Stephen Mulhern at the helm he returns with another celebrity special of the classic game show, with Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Sean Fletcher and Ryan Thomas all trying to guess the familiar phrases in the animated clues and hoping not to blurt out a clanger of an answer.

If they can ‘say what they see’, they could get the chance to win a £50,000 jackpot for their chosen charity.

SEX EDUCATION, now streaming on NETFLIX

Sex Education is about Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean.

In the first series Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set-up a sex clinic at school to capitalise on his intuitive talent for sex advice. In the second season, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve.

Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak; highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.