Louise Jameson to direct suspense thriller Revenge

Louise Jameson, of EastEnders, Doctor Who and Bergerac fame, will direct a new stage production of Robin Hawdon’s suspense-filled thriller Revenge.

The play opens at Greenwich Theatre, London, on 6th February before touring the UK.

Revenge tells the story of Bill Crayshaw MP, who leads a charmed life: he’s hailed in the corridors of Parliament, lauded in business, and loved at home. That is until he returns from a business trip to find his party agent has been killed. Was it a terrible, tragic accident? Or, are the circumstances more sinister? Mary Stewart is determined to find out, and she seems prepared to go to extraordinary lengths to discover the truth. But what is her motive? Journalism, blackmail, seduction or… revenge?

Louise Jameson has had a number of high-profile acting roles on television. In the 1970s, she starred as Leela, the companion of Tom Baker’s Doctor Who in the iconic BBC series. Later, she had a leading role as Blanche Simmons in the first two series of Tenko, before starring for five years in Bergerac as Susan Young, Jim Bergerac’s girlfriend. In the mid-1980s, she played Tania Braithwaite, Pandora’s mother, in both The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4 and The Growing Pains of Adrian Mole for Thames Television. Soap fans will recognise Louise as EastEnders’ Rosa DiMarco, a part she played in over 200 episodes.

Recent theatre tours include Mrs Boyle in The Mousetrap and Miss Marple in A Murder Is Announced. She also appeared in Alan Ayckbourn’s Ten Times Table at The Mill At Sonning and Alan Bennett’s The Madness of George III at Nottingham Playhouse. Louise also writes, directs and performs with Big Finish Productions. Their most recent audio production Ata Girl, about World War II female pilots, was nominated for a BBC Audio Award.

Bill Crayshaw MP will be played by Jonathan McGarrity. Jonathan graduated from Arts Ed in 2015 and has since appeared in Coronation Street, Outlander, and toured with The Full Monty. Most recently, Jonathan played Bob Cratchit in Blixten & Co’s production of A Christmas Carol in Stockholm.

Kate Ashmead will play Mary Stewart. Following training at Birmingham School of Speech and Drama, Kate has performed a variety of roles on stage and screen. Theatre credits include Miss Prism in The Importance Of Being Earnest (tour, Palchetto Stage), Rita in Educating Rita (Regent Theatre), and Wait Until Dark (Mowlem Theatre). On-screen, Kate starred in the short film Intangible alongside Arthur Darville and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Revenge is produced by Martin Parsons for Crime and Comedy Theatre Company. Lighting design is by Claire Childs, fight direction is by Dan Styles, and set construction & props by Snugglebean Ltd.