Adelphi Theatre says Hello, Dolly! as Imelda Staunton leads cast

Andy Nyman and Jenna Russell are the latest to join the cast of Hello, Dolly! as one of the most iconic musicals of all time comes to the Adelphi Theatre this summer.

Imelda Staunton as Sandra Abbott in 2017’s Finding Your Feet.

This brand new production is headlined by Imelda Staunton, as she reunites with director Dominic Cooke, following the critically acclaimed production of Follies at the National Theatre.

With an unforgettable score by the legendary Jerry Herman, Hello, Dolly! will begin performances at the Adelphi Theatre in London on Tuesday 11th August 2020 for a 30-week season. Andy Nyman – who will play Horace Vandergelder – is a multi-award winning actor, writer and director. Most recently he won unanimous acclaim for his memorable portrayal of Tevye in the celebrated production of Fiddler On The Roof at the Menier Chocolate Factory and its subsequent transfer to the Playhouse Theatre.

Olivier Award winner Jenna Russell will play Irene Molloy. Jenna recently starred in the UK premiere of The Bridges of Madison County. She won an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 2006 for her performance in Sunday In The Park With George at the Menier Chocolate Factory; a performance she later reprised on Broadway.

Multi Olivier and BAFTA Award-winning Imelda Staunton plays meddlesome socialite turned matchmaker Dolly Levi, as she travels to Yonkers, New York to find a match for the miserly, unmarried ‘half-a-millionaire’ Horace Vandergelder. But everything changes when she decides that the next match she needs to make is for herself.

With music and lyrics by Jerry Herman who was the hit songster beghind La Cage aux Folles, Mack and Mabel and Mame, and based on the book by Michael Stewart, Hello, Dolly! is one of the most iconic musicals of all time. Jerry Herman’s timeless score includes ‘Put On Your Sunday Clothes’, ‘Ribbons Down My Back’, ‘Before the Parade Passes By’, ‘Elegance’, ‘It Only Takes a Moment’ and of course, ‘Hello, Dolly!’.

Imelda Staunton and Dominic Cooke most recently worked together to spectacular effect with the critically acclaimed National Theatre production of Stephen Sondheim’s Follies. Now Hello, Dolly! reunites star and director in this classic Broadway musical.

Staunton trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, she appeared in a vast number of high-profile plays and musicals in London, including “The Wizard of Oz,” “Uncle Vanya,” “Into the Woods,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Entertainment Mr Sloane” and “Good People.” In 2015, Staunton starred as Rose in Jonathan Kent’s revival of “Gypsy,” opening to rave reviews and for which she won the Olivier Award for best actress in a musical. In 2017, Staunton appeared as Martha in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” at the Harold Pinter Theatre and as Sally in “Follies” at the Royal National Theatre. In total for her theatre work, Staunton as earned 11 Olivier nominations, winning four.

Her career on the big screen has also been extensive and successful. She appeared in Kenneth Branagh’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” Ang Lee’s “Sense and Sensibility,” John Madden’s “Shakespeare in Love,” Mike Leigh’s “Vera Drake,” Kirk Jones’ “Nanny McPhee,” Matthew Warchus’ “Pride,” as well as David Yates’ “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1,” again directed by David Yates, and playing the terrifying role of Professor Dolores Jane Umbridge.

Staunton lent her voice to the characters of Margaret Claus in Sarah Smith’s “Arthur Christmas,” Queen Victoria in Peter Lord’s “The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists!,” a role which won her a nomination for an Annie Award for voice acting, and Aunt Lucy in the first instalment of “Paddington,” directed by Paul King.

Her on-screen work has also received much acclaim. For her role as Vera Drake, Staunton won a BAFTA Award for best actress in a leading role, a British Independent Film Award for best actress and an Evening Standard British Film Award for best actress, to name just a few. She also received Academy Award® and Golden Globe® nominations. Her second BAFTA nomination, this time for best actress in a supporting role, came for her role as Hefina Headon in the critically-acclaimed “Pride,” which won her a British Independent Film Award.

Staunton is also well known to television audiences. She appeared in “The Singing Detective,” “Midsomer Murders” and the comedy drama series “Is It Legal?,” which aired on ITV and Channel 4 from 1995 to 1998. In 1995, she starred in the HBO movie “Citizen X,” and in 2007 she appeared in the five part BBC series “Cranford.” More recently, in 2012, she portrayed Alma Reville, wife of Alfred Hitchcock, in the HBO television film “The Girl,” opposite Toby Jones and Sienna Miller. This role won her BAFTA and Primetime Emmy Award® nominations.

In 2017, Staunton played Sandra in “Finding Your Feet,” directed by Richard Loncraine, and she returned to voice the character of Aunt Lucy in “Paddington 2,” directed once again by Paul King. More recently, she played Lady Bagshaw in the highly successful film adaptation of “Downton Abbey” as well as playing Karen Edwards in ITV’s “A Confession”, the real life story of Detective Steve Fulcher, written by Jeff Pope and directed by Paul Andrew Williams.

