An enchanting musical, a classic drama and brand new dance piece for Curve Leicester

Forthcoming productions for 2020 have been revealed.

“Diversity and eclecticism sit at the heart of our theatre and city and we are excited to present a new slate of projects stretching across 2020. Alongside our already announced shows, we are thrilled to announce the return of Associate Artist Aakash Odedra with a brand new Curve co-commission, Samsara. And it’s made all the more exciting by Aakash’s collaboration with Chinese artist Hu Shenyuan.” – Curve’s Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster

A trio of new Made at Curve productions for 2020 have been revealed, with an enchanting musical, classic drama and brand new dance piece set to take to the theatre’s stages. The announcements were made by Curve’s Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster at Curve’s Season Preview event earlier in the week, where audiences enjoyed exclusive discussions and performances at the theatre.

From 15 Jul – 1 Aug, Curve will create a brand new UK premiere production of musical Roman Holiday, based on the 1953 film starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck. Directed by Nikolai Foster, the musical will feature songs from American Composer Cole Porter including Easy to Love, Just One Of Those Things and Night and Day. Roman Holiday is a whirlwind 24-hour adventure of romance, European old-world glamour and royal charm, as a privileged princess escapes her diplomatic dinners and duties whilst on a tour of Europe.

A chance encounter with an American reporter sends the royal rebel on a scooter ride through Rome. Whilst Princess Anne enjoys her first taste of freedom – his first thought is a career-changing tabloid scoop at the Princess’s expense. This Made at Curve musical captures the golden age of Hollywood on stage, as the Princess and her not-so-Prince Charming experience la dolce vita in one magical and unforgettable day.

It was also announced that Anthony Almeida, winner of the 2019 RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award, will direct a production of Tennessee Williams’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof with set and costume design by Rosanna Vize. A Made at Curve, Rose Theatre Kingston, English Touring Theatre (ETT) and Alexandra Palace co-production supported by grant funding from the Royal Theatrical Support Trust (RTST), the drama will run at Curve 11 – 26 Sep. The production will then visit Alexandra Palace and Rose Theatre Kingston ahead of a UK tour.

On a sweltering Mississippi night, the lies are as stifling as the heat. Maggie has fought up from poverty, only to find herself in a passionless, burning marriage. Her husband Brick, a former pro footballer, drinks to drown out the hurt he has bottled up inside. When the entire Pollitt family meet for Big Daddy’s 65th birthday, the claws are out. As shattering truths threaten to spiral out of control, the family set out to protect themselves, and each other, from falling apart. This bold new revival of Tennessee Williams’s lyrical Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece is a blazing portrayal of what it takes to survive in a society where we’re all desperate to feel free.

Curve is also co-commissioning a new major dance collaboration from Curve Associate Artist Aakash Odedra and Hu Shenyuan, two of the greatest champions of culturally-specific dance forms from their respective countries of origin, India and China. The international tour of Samsara from the Aakash Odedra Company and Bagri Foundation, co-commissioned with Birmingham Hippodrome, begins in Melbourne, Australia this March and comes to Curve 20 – 21 Oct. Enter the world of Samsara and journey through the vast histories, philosophies and cultures of China and India.

Samsara merges mythological storytelling with personal anecdotes. The piece is inspired by the 16th-century classic Chinese novel Journey to the West which depicts the epic journey of a monk’s travels through China and India in search of original Buddhist scripture. The production is a touching story of cultural exchange, drawing upon ballet, Chinese folk, kathak and contemporary dance.

Curve also revealed that its hit Made at Curve production of Hairspray would be returning on 20 – 29 Aug to open a new UK tour. For more information and to book, visit www.curveonline.co.uk.

“Musicals continue to play a huge part in our journey and Kirsten Guenther & Paul Blake’s adaptation of Roman Holiday will bring Italian chic, the great songs of Cole Porter and a bit of la dolce vita to our stage this summer. It’s been a joy working with Royal Theatrical Support Trust, colleagues at English Touring Theatre, Rose Theatre Kingston and Alexandra Palace and we are delighted to be working with rising star director Anthony Almeida on his bold reimagining of Williams’s magnificent play Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.” – Curve’s Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster

