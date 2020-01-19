TOWIE’s Pete Wicks and Downton Abbey’s Peter Egan unite for a barking cause

TOWIE star, Pete Wicks, supported by fellow DOTS ambassador actor Peter Egan, braved temperatures of minus one to ‘sleep out’ on the streets of central London on Friday 17th January.

“A lot of people can end up staying on the streets because of their love for their dogs. Temporary accommodation doesn’t always accept animals, and what dog lover could willingly give up their pet? Most of the people we meet can’t even contemplate giving up the only thing that has never let them down. I can’t thank everyone involved in our sleep out enough: Pete, Peter, the team from Barking Heads – they have provided such wonderful support.” – DOTS founder, Michelle Clark

The event was organised by dog charity, DOTS in collaboration with natural dog food brand, Barking Heads. Barking Heads is a leading UK ethical dog food brand run by a team of passionate dog lovers who produce quality food packed with natural, healthy ingredients.

DOTS is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit charity dedicated to the welfare of dogs belonging to the UK’s homeless community. Founded by Michelle Clarke in 2017, it offers 24/7 support for dogs and their homeless owners, with weekly street ‘stations, which provide food and veterinary services as well as vital accessories like coats, bedding, collars and leads. DOTS also help rough sleepers to find permanent accommodation – a challenge as many refuse housing when offered, simply because it is not dog-friendly.

The Sleep The Streets event included a combined group from DOTS and its charity partner, Barking Heads. On one of the coldest nights of the year, the committed crew swapped winter home comforts for a night sleeping rough in London, to help raise money and better awareness and understanding about the hardships faced by the many homeless men and women and their dogs.

“My two dogs are my world. They bring such positivity into my life. But for people who are homeless, their dogs mean even more. The dogs provide companionship and love in a world where they are often invisible. That’s why the work DOTS does to support these dogs and owners is so important – it keeps these partnerships together.” – Pete Wicks

Checking in at the event also was Wayne Evans and his dog, Tyson. Once a rough sleeper himself, Wayne was supported by DOTS and now helps to highlight the life-changing work they do.

www.goldengiving.com/fundraising/sleep-out-2020