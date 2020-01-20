Telly Today: Highlights plucked from the schedules for Monday, January 20th.

More emergencies for Channel 4 tonight.

ONE TO WATCH: 999 – WHAT’S YOUR EMERGENCY?, CHANNEL 4 at 9pm

With the country more divided than ever, it’s our emergency services that witness at first-hand the reality of how life is really lived in modern Britain, as they struggle to cope with the ever-increasing demands on their resources.

And feeling the strain more than any are the police. 999: What’s Your Emergency? returns to take a frank and candid look at what it takes to try and maintain the rule of law and order – hearing with refreshing and sometimes startling honesty from the men and women on the front line.

This episode focuses on the demise of the Great British high street.

Once the heart and soul of bustling communities, rising overheads and competition from online shopping and retail parks mean 20% of shops on British high streets now lie empty, with many town centres at risk of becoming no-go zones – hotbeds of antisocial behaviour, crime and violence. Staff in Northamptonshire’s 999 emergency control centre now receive more than 20,000 reports of antisocial behaviour every year, and in the past five years Northamptonshire police have seen a 78% increase in the number of arrests for carrying a weapon/knife.

When PCs Louise O’Sullivan and Sean Whelan attend a call from a distraught homeless man who has taken refuge in a shop after being threatened with a knife, it is no surprise to PC Sean Whelan: ‘Going back 15 years ago, the town centre was the heart of the community. For me now, it’s somewhere I don’t go.

The void left has been filled with street drinkers and that’s where the violent element comes from.’ Increasingly it’s hoped that, with the day-time economy failing fast, it’s the night-time economy of pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants that may provide the key to halting the high street’s dramatic decline. As we emerge from a decade of austerity, promoting and expanding these businesses is seen by many councils as the best way of generating jobs and saving our failing high streets.

But with police levels at record lows after years of cuts, it’s already overstretched police officers who must deal with the inevitable problems that go hand in hand with more people out on the town, from a vicious attack on students to a takeaway owner in need of urgent protection from a violent drunk.

And, on the outskirts of town, two constables are forced to call for urgent emergency back-up when attacked with a pool cue by a man refusing to leave a pub.

RIVER CITY, BBC SCOTLAND CHANNEL at 10pm

It’s a dramatic episode of River City this evening. At the Tall Ship, Caitlin and Joe are in the middle of a tense stand-off as she battles to keep his tablet as proof of wrongdoing. Desperate to destroy any damning evidence, Joe physically assaults her.

As Caitlin tries to flee the kitchen, Joe reveals his predatory love for Ruby. Emotionally broken, Caitlin is still adamant she plans to tell the police everything and is shocked by Joe’s threats to hurt Ruby. However, as Joe walks away, Caitlin’s rage bubbles to the surface again and she hits him over the head with a frying pan. With Joe lying on the floor unconscious, Caitlin, Ellie and Maggie decide to take Joe hostage.

However, as the McLean’s decide Joe’s fate, one of them deals a killer blow, making sure Joe faces the ultimate justice for what he’s done to Ruby and their family.

Elsewhere, a reluctant Dylan agrees to cater for Scarlett’s Burns Night at the Tall Ship – all part of her attempt to win votes to become the new local councillor. Even Stevie has been enlisted as the evening’s entertainment, and he puts on a Burns recital everyone will remember. With customers piling up and no sign of Bob, Angus is shocked to discover his best mate is in Australia with Callum. Angus decides to tell Kim, but she suspects he has ulterior motives for being so honest.

River City is also shown on BBC One Scotland on Tuesdays at 8pm.

THE MOTORWAY, CHANNEL 5 at 9pm

Keith and his engineering crew must complete a £7 million resurfacing job over a weekend in another edition of Channel 5’s The Motorway, however the cameras capture how the works are thrown into jeopardy when a state-of-the-art machine breaks down.

Also in this episode Patrollers Alex and Steve are called in when a horsebox catches fire and elsewhere Marissa and her team at the control centre spot a young man on CCTV threatening to jump off a bridge causing a quick need of action.

ARES now streaming on NETFLIX

The eight episode psychological horror series enters the world of Ares, a secret student society in the heart of Amsterdam where best friends Rosa and Jacob surrender to a world of wealth and power.

But slowly they start to realize they’ve entered a demonic place, built on secrets from The Netherlands’ past. A place where true power comes at a terrible price.

COLD FEET, ITV, STV and UTV at 9pm

At the end of series eight Jenny (Fay Ripley) was dealing with her cancer treatment and with husband Pete (John Thomson) by her side, preparing herself for the long road ahead; David (Robert Bathurst) was putting his life back together with the support of his friends; while Karen (Hermione Norris) and Adam (James Nesbitt) were figuring out the boundaries of their burgeoning relationship and the impact it had on the close knit group.7

Tonight Adam and Karen’s new living arrangements cause chaos for their family when an unexpected visitor tips them over the edge. Elsewhere, David embraces his new role but faces humiliation from a former adversary, while Pete’s time on a jury has unexpected consequences for Adam.

CLASSIC CHOICE: FAWLTY TOWERS, GOLD at 9.40pm

We’re back off to the hotel with the least in the 5th episode of the second series, The Anniversary.

Mischievous Basil pretends he has forgotten about his 15th wedding anniversary however it backfires when Sybil responds by walking out on him. When old friends star arriving for a celebratory party Basil is forced to cover up his marital problems by luring in other members the staff to cover for him, including Penny who with the aid of a wig, glasses and dark lighting pretends to be an ill-Sybil confined to bed. Guest starring Una Stubbs and Ken Campbell.