Tony Hall to depart Beeb Director-General role

The current BBC Director-General will depart the Beeb in the summer.

“Tony Hall is an inspirational creative leader, within the UK and around the globe, and the BBC has been lucky to have him as our Director-General for the last seven years. Tony has led the BBC with integrity and a passion for our values that is obvious to everyone who meets him. His reforms have shaped the BBC for the future and he will leave the BBC in the summer with our gratitude and our very best wishes.” – Chairman of the BBC, Sir David Clementi

Tony Hall, the 16th Director-General of the BBC, when announcing his decision to depart the corporation noted that the reasons behind his farewell are ‘personal’ and it isn’t anything to do with the organisation.

“It’s been such a hard decision for me. I love the BBC. I’m passionate about our values and the role we have in our country – and what we do globally too.” – Tony Hall

Lord Hall of Birkenhead was appointed Director-General of the BBC in November 2012. Prior to this, Tony was Chief Executive of the Royal Opera House from April 2001 until April 2013.

He joined the BBC as a news trainee in 1973 and during a 28 year career at the Corporation he held roles including Senior Producer at World at One, Assistant Editor of the Nine O’Clock News, Output Editor for Newsnight, culminating as Chief Executive of BBC News from 1996 to 2001.

While at the BBC he launched Radio 5 live, BBC News 24, BBC News Online and BBC Parliament. He was Deputy Chairman of Channel 4 Television and he is a Trustee of the Paul Hamlyn Foundation and the Foundation Years Trust.

“If I followed my heart I would genuinely never want to leave. However, I believe that an important part of leadership is putting the interests of the organisation first. The BBC has an eleven-year Charter – our mission is secure until 2027. But we also have a mid-term review process for the spring of 2022… And it must be right that the BBC has one person to lead it through both stages… Over the next six months my priority, as always, will be to champion this great organisation and continue to direct our re-invention.” – Tony Hall

The Beeb note he is passionate about education and skills within the cultural industries and was the founder Chair of Creative & Cultural Skills, Chairman of the Musical and Dance Scheme, Chair of Stratford East Theatre, and he was Chair of the Cultural Olympiad Committee and a member of the London Organising Committee for the 2012 Olympic Games.

He was appointed a CBE in 2005 and in 2010 was created a life peer with the title Baron Hall of Birkenhead and sits on the Crossbenches in the House of Lords.