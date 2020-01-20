Days of Our Lives begins UK screening

The stateside daytime TV phenomenon, Days of Our Lives launches today on the Sony Channel.

For over five decades Days of Our Lives has thrilled American audiences with glamour, intrigue, murder, scandalous affairs and sinister secrets as the entangled families and their friends’ plot, scheme and fall in love. Now British soap opera fans will be able to take-a-look through the famous hourglass and join in with the romance, adventure, drama and mystery that surround the Horton, Brady and DiMera, families.

Sony Channel will pick up from season 53 which begins with the DiMera’s 2018 New Year’s Eve party and introduces a new storyline featuring villain, Vivian Alamain who has returned to town to shake things up with Stefan O. DiMera, a brand-new character claiming to be Vivian’s son. The episode also sees three-midnight kisses lead to two developing romances and one complicated love triangle.

Since it first aired in 1965, the hugely popular, groundbreaking, multi-award-winning daytime drama chronicling the trials and tribulations of the fictional American town of Salem has garnered 57 Emmy Awards, including most recently 2015 and 2018’s Outstanding Daytime Drama, and 350 nominations, as well as multiple People’s Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, and Prism Awards.

NBC’s longest-running drama series. Days of Our Lives, which turned 54 on November 8th, 2019, first premiered as a half-hour drama in 1965 and expanded to an hour 10 years later. The show is currently in its 55th season and remains a consistent favourite among critics and fans alike. Days of Our Lives is set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem. The soap is produced by Corday Productions Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television.

In today’s episode, edition 13246 we arrive at Chad and Abigail DiMera’s New Year’s Eve party where some couples get closer: Jennifer Horton and Eric Brady; Kate Roberts and Andre DiMera while others have complications: Sonny and Will after a chance encounter with Sonny’s ex-husband, Paul.

Meanwhile, Brady Black and Eve Donovan, sneak into the party, so Eve can try to woo Gabi to join their rival business. A mysterious couple gets ready to attend the party. Later, couples kiss as the year closes out… and the mystery woman reveals herself to all… it’s Vivian Alamain

Tomorrow episode 13247 and Vivian announces that she isn’t crashing the DiMera party alone. She reveals her mystery man’s name – Stefan O. DiMera. Stefan greets his family and graciously shares his story, and later, shares some shocking news. Drunken Ciara is about to tell Hope that Rafe slept with Sami but is interrupted when Jennifer and Eric burst in with the Stefan news. Later, Ciara vows to make Rafe pay for hurting her mother.

In the video clip above the cast introduce their characters, while in the clip below the performers get to grips with some British vernacular.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays at 9.10am on the Sony Channel Freeview 48 / Sky 157 / Virgin 189 / Freesat 142.

