Telly Today: Wednesday, January 22nd

Hugh Laurie as Ryan Clark in Avenue 5, Sky One.



ONE TO WATCH: AVENUE 5, SKY ONE at 10pm

From Armando Iannucci, the Emmy®-winning creator of Veep, comes a space tourism comedy set 40 years into the future when the solar system is everyone’s oyster.

Hugh Laurie stars as Captain of the luxury space cruise liner Avenue 5, Ryan Clark. On board you can expect a first class experience, with gourmet buffets, a spa, yoga classes and an observation deck to watch the planets and stars as you fly past.

As the series begins, Avenue 5’s eight-week journey around Saturn is underway and everything seems optimal. But when the ship suddenly encounters technical difficulties, it’s up to Ryan and his crew to calm the disgruntled passengers (including eccentric millionaire Harman Judd (played by Josh Gadd, aka Olaf from Frozen) and find a way to deal with the unexpected events on board.

Thankfully the Captain and crew are fully equipped for the task… Right?

BREAKING DAD: BRADLEY WALSH & SON, ITV, STV and UTV at 8pm

Actor and presenter Bradley Walsh and his 21-year-old actor son Barney are hitting the road together once again for a brand-new six-part series of the hit ITV show, Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad. Just over a year ago, Bradley was dragged kicking and screaming on an epic road trip across America by his son Barney. They might be father and son but when it comes to travelling they remain worlds apart. As Bradley approaches his 60th birthday he is keen to relax, while Barney wants to live life a little more on the edge and takes the lead in planning another adventurous trip that his dad will never forget.

Tonight in the third episode of the series Bradley and Barney head further north into the state of Kentucky where Bradley is put to the test with a spot of abseiling, ghost-hunting and boxing.

MEET THE FAMILY, CHANNEL 4 at 9pm

What happens when your supper comes to stay?

For three weeks, four meat loving families have, with expert guidance, been caring for farm animals in their own home, learning the reality of their animals’ journey from field to plate. But they face a tough choice: to give up meat and save their animals by sending them to a sanctuary or reintroducing them back into the food chain – and facing the prospect of their animals becoming dinner.

The lambs have become much-loved family members, but Pam and Lou feel committed to remaining as meat eaters. Jade and Jazmyn are torn – will the experience encourage them to stop eating meat? Meanwhile, another family meet two male dairy calves that will

SNAPPED, SKY CRIME at 9pm

Snapped takes an extended look at another shocking case, this time that of a fertiliser salesman who became the centre of a national story when he was convicted for the murder of his wife, Laci

Peterson, and their unborn child.

On the surface they appeared to be a happy couple on the verge of starting their own family, but in fact Scott had conducted a series of extramarital affairs and was allegedly feeling trapped in the relationship. Their relationship would end with Laci’s body found mutilated almost beyond recognition and Scott on death row. How could things have come to this?

STACEY DOOLEY INVESTIGATES, BBC THREE from today

Campaigners call it cruel and outdated. Whalers argue it’s just food like anything else. The number of countries hunting whales is growing, but this controversial subject has made headlines around the world. Stacey Dooley investigates whaling, in both its traditional and commercial forms, to see how moral, ethical or environmentally friendly it really is.

Stacey visits the Lofoten Islands in the northern part of Norway, where she joins skipper Bjorn and his crew on a week-long commercial whaling trip to the Arctic Circle. Later she travels to the Faroe Islands in the North Atlantic, to learn about the 1,000 year-old tradition of the grind – where pilot whales, white-sided dolphins and bottle-nosed dolphins are beached and slaughtered.

But when Stacey meets with marine conservation group the Sea Shepherds, they argue that driving a pod of pilot whales to shore during a grind can take four or five hours, so being chased by boats can leave the animals confused and disorientated. Faced with passionate people on both sides of the argument, and a whole host of cultural differences, Stacey asks, is there still a place for whale hunting in today’s world?

CLASSIC CHOICE: RUMPOLE OF THE BAILEY, TALKING PICTURES TV at 9pm

Horace Rumpole is an “Old Bailey Hack,” one of the underpaid barristers who ply the courtrooms of the Old Bailey, London’s criminal court. Rumpole refused to handle most suits and will never prosecute. He always defends. Each of his trials has both a victory and a defeat in them, his clients who are acquitted often angrier than those who are found guilty.

The Thames Television production ran from 1978 through to 1992 with seven series produced in total.

Rumpole and the Show Folk sees Rumpole head north, where an actor and theatre manager has been shot with a stage prop. While at the theatre he is re-united with his one time clerk, Albert who now works for a firm of solicitors. He is set to defend Maggie Hartley, actress accused of killing her husband. The prosecution case rests on the evidence of a theater employee who overheard the shots and to whom she admitted her guilt. Rumpole’s defense rests primarily on her husband’s brutish behavior and fondness for drink and carousing.