BBC axes ‘Victoria Derbyshire’

The show is being dropped from the schedules to save money.

The corporation’s media news editor, Amol Rajan, broke the news in a tweet earlier tonight, noting that the BBC could no longer justify the cost of the show.

“The Victoria Derbyshire Show is coming off air. Cost of doing it on a linear channel when savings are needed deemed too high,” Rajan wrote

Derbyshire, 51, has presided over the weekday current affairs series since April 2015.

Simulcast on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel in a 10-11am morning slot, the show focuses on breaking news, exclusive interviews and audience interaction.

The Guardian reported in 2016 that the BBC were looking to save £550m a year by 2021-22 as part of a new cost-cutting drive, with BBC News alone to face significant cuts in the region of £80m.

The broadcaster is due to make an announcement about its news operation next week, according to reports.

It’s thought that the axing of the Victoria Derbyshire programme will be confirmed then, despite the show winning a number of awards.

“The show won awards at the RTS and from BAFTA. Victoria nominated for Best Presenter 4 years in a row – and won once. Digital impact was huge. Show was designed to reach audiences the BBC struggles to connect with, and it did – online.” Amol Rajan

Derbyshire has not yet commented on the reports.