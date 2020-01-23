Telly Today: Ed Balls wanders through Euroland, ITV look inside The Crown and the classic choice sees us take a Quantum Leap.

Ed Balls.

ONE TO WATCH: TRAVELS IN EUROLAND WITH ED BALLS, BBC TWO at 9pm

Ed Balls heads to Europe as part of a three-part BBC Two series, produced in partnership with The Open University, to discover why so many people are rejecting mainstream politics. On his travels, the former politician meets everyday voters to find out what’s behind this populist revolution – and the potential consequences for Europe’s future.

The first leg of Ed’s journey takes him to Holland – and the fishing towns of Den Helder and Scheveningen. Here he meets with two fishermen, Dirk and Willem. Dirk takes Ed out for a day of trawler fishing. In the Netherlands, the fishing industry is important to the country’s national identity. Ed hears how the impact of EU law around fishing practices has affected their business. In Scheveningen, Willem shows Ed around the local fish factory and invites him to join his daily ritual: a bracing dip in the chilly North Sea. Willem tells Ed that he believes in a vision for Dutch politics which puts ‘Netherlands First’ and restores pride to the people of Holland. With Willem’s words ringing in his ears, Ed journeys north in the country, to Ede, where he meets with Harold Veerwoert who is a ‘Black Pete’ actor and entertainer. Black Pete involves the Dutch daubing themselves in black paint to portray the helper of a Santa Claus-like figure called Sinterklaas. Despite finding the practice uncomfortable Ed attempts to learn more about this age-old tradition, which has come under fire for being akin to blackface and which, in recent years, campaigners have called for to be banned. The second leg of Ed’s journey takes him to Spain where, unlike Holland, far-right populism is relatively new. In Andalucia, the Vox Party- the first far right party since the days of Franco to win seats in the parliament, is pledging to stand up for the controversial practice of bullfighting. Ed spends time with a famed local matador and his family to try to understand the communities who defend bullfighting. Finally, Ed travels over the Mediterranean Sea to the tip of Morocco, to visit the Spanish enclave of Melilla, where he spends a shift with the local police, the Guardia Civil, whose responsibility it is to stop migrants jumping over the 11ft fence which separates Africa and Europe. As Ed is faced with the issues which are influencing people’s move to populism, he reflects on the challenges that mainstream politics faces, and how politics must evolve.

INSIDE THE CROWN, ITV, STV and UTV at 9pm

Using rarely-seen footage and revealing historical documents, this major new four-part series tells the inside story of Queen’s reign from the Coronation to the present. Historians, eyewitnesses, and royal insiders offer new insights on the pivotal moments in the Queen’s life, with intriguing revelations about the real woman behind the Crown.

Queen Elizabeth II has been on the British throne for 67 years. A record-breaking reign which began at the dawn of the TV age as nearly 300 million people watched her glittering Coronation. The event marked a turning point for war ravaged Britain, as it entered a new Elizabethan age. In the years since, Queen Elizabeth II has become one of the most respected leaders on earth. Her story over the past seven decades has fascinated and delighted people, not just in Britain but around the world. Themed across four episodes the series provides fresh insight from historians, biographers, royal insiders and the wider family along with eyewitnesses who all contribute to a new intimate portrait of the Queen and her family at key moments.

Tonight in the first episode, Harry and Meghan are the latest royal love story. Theirs is the new fairy-tale romance that has fascinated the world, but after the excitement of the wedding the reality of the job kicks in. Will the couple be able to balance the pressures of love versus duty? For them only time will tell, but history has shown that royal marriage is a hard road to walk.

Edward VIII nearly brought down the House of Windsor when he chose love over duty. Giving up his throne for the woman he loved – divorcee Wallis Simpson. Edward’s decision would cast a long shadow over the Windsors for decades to come.

THE GHOST BRIDE, streaming from today on NETFLIX

The Ghost Bride is set in 1890s Colonial Malacca.

Li Lan has been offered a marriage proposal from the wealthy Lim Family to become the “ghost bride” to their recently deceased son. Her family will be saved from a lifetime of debt, but she’ll spend the rest of her life being haunted by the Lim family’s son.

Desperate to get out of this ghastly arrangement, she soon finds herself wrapped up in a murder mystery and embroiled in other-worldly affairs much bigger than she could have ever imagined.

THE ROOKIE, SKY WITNESS at 9pm

Tonight’s episode is entitled The Night General. Nolan teams up with new night detective Pablo Armstrong for a murder investigation case that results in an unexpected reunion with a former love interest.

Meanwhile, Officer Bradford reluctantly accepts help from Officer Chen as he prepares for his sergeant exam, and Officer West pursues an unconventional move after finding himself in need of a new home.

SAVE MONEY LOSE WEIGHT, ITV, STV and UTV at 8.30pm

Save Money Lose Weight returns with a new six-part series testing the very latest new diets and health trends for 2020. After the nation’s festive blowout on food, drink and money, this series, presented by journalist Sian Williams and Dr Ranj Singh aims to help people achieve their New Year’s resolutions pound by pound, so they can shift the extra weight in lb – without shelling out too much wallet.

The series kicks off with a focus on two of the most recent twists on fasting – the 16:8 intermittent fasting diet and Nuut, a meal replacement shake plan.

It will also look at the major diet stories from takeaways to sugar, from fibre to portion control, and hot on the heels of a dry January for some, the first show explores booze. Alcohol is a major factor in the rise of obesity – but can you still have a drink without blowing your diet? Sian investigates some of the very latest low calorie and low alcohol tipples on the market.

CLASSIC CHOICE: QUANTUM LEAP, FORCES TV at 9pm

Theorising that he could time travel within his own lifetime Dr Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator, and then vanished into time and space.

When he wakes up he discovers he’s now trapped in the past, facing mirror images that were not from his own life. Driven by an unknown force he is empowered to rewrite history for the better. His only guide on this journey is Al, an observer from his own lifetime. Al appears in the guise of a hologram of which only Sam can see and hear. Dr Beckett across the series finds himself leaping form life to life, striving to right the world wrongs and with each move hoping his next leap will be is last leap home.

In the first of two episodes tonight we start with series four edition It’s A Wonderful Leap. This outing sees Sam as a taxi cab driver who needs to win a badge, an angel offers assistance. In the second episode airing this evening Moments to Live, a play on the long running saga One Life To Live, sees Sam kidnapped by an obsessed soap opera fan.

Quantum Leap ran for five series from 1989 through to 1993.

Sian Williams

