The Property Investor Show returns

The dates and the venue have been confirmed for the first of this year’s Property Investor Shows.

“Last year was our best ever attendance and that was despite a difficult and uncertain Brexit fuelled backdrop. But from the confirmations already received from exhibitors for this year, it’s certain to be an even busier two days with more companies in attendance and more visitors too.” – Nick Clark, Managing Director of the show

The UK’s number one event for the most up to date information and news on all aspects of investing in residential property, The Property Investor Show returns for 2020 at the Excel Exhibition Centre, London. The event is always very well attended by both exhibitors and the property inquisitive public and this year is set to eclipse 2019’s success which saw close to 6000 property people attend over the two days.

The event has a proven track record in attracting the sector’s major names. The list of previous exhibitors includes the NLA; RBS; Octopus; Galliard Homes; Bellway; Berkeley Homes; IKEA; London Borough of Enfield; Direct Line; Habito; Post Office Mortgages; the Deposit Protection Service; Savills; JLL; PurpleBricks; Sobha Realty; Barnard Marcus; Hamilton Fraser, YOPA; SpotaHome, Northwood and Bradleys estate agents.

Well over half of the available stands have already been secured for this year by past attendees and debutants from across all aspects of property, property investment and related services, once again re-confirming the Property Investor Show as the number one event for anyone contemplating a property purchase – either as an individual as their first foray into buy-to-let, for example, as well as the established corporate investor keen to keep abreast of technology, funding innovation within the sector and the market itself.

For exhibitors, it’s the most captive audience all in one place to show off products and services that in any way relate to investing in property.

The spring show will take place on Friday 3rd April and Saturday 4th April and is once again at the Excel Exhibition Centre in the heart of London’s Docklands.

“Talk of a ‘Boris Bounce’ in the wider economy will certainly relate to a more buoyant property market in both transactional and value terms and this has fired the starting gun on what’s set to be a bumper year for those looking to capitalise on an investment in property. The majority of experts are forecasting value increases in 2020 and beyond now” – Nick Clark, Managing Director of the show

For further details, including speakers and more detailed event information: www.propertyinvestor.co.uk