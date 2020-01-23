UKTV celebrate original programming and video-on-demand growth

UKTV Originals account for seven of the top 10 programmes, SoCI increased by 5% since June 2019 and 4% across the year while UKTV Play became the fastest growing brand year-on-year up 43%.

“We are a significant investor in British creativity and committed to working with new and established on and off-screen talent and producers, which has been demonstrated by our strong slate and success in 2019. We’ve more than doubled our development budget in the last 12 months and worked with nine new production partners.”- Marcus Arthur, President of BBC Studios UK & Ireland and CEO of UKTV

UKTV has announced that its network grew by 4% in 2019, with its flagship comedy channel, Dave, ranked number one non-PSB channel for 16-34s. Bumper viewing over the festive period contributed to driving Share of Commercial Impacts (SoCI) to 7.76% for 2019, versus 7.48% for 20181.

Following the BBC Studios acquisition in June 2019, when Marcus Arthur was appointed CEO, UKTV has seen a strong uplift in viewing numbers across the network. UKTV Original commissions saw their best year ever accounting for seven out of the top 10 programmes across the network6.

UKTV Originals also accounted for eight out of the 10 top shows for younger audiences (16-34s) as well as ABC1 audiences across the network6. Drama and Yesterday both saw gains in 2019 and finished the year as two of the top 10 non-PSB channels. Drama achieved its best year ever since its launch in 2013.

Top performing UKTV Originals include Taskmaster, Dad’s Army: The Lost Episodes (Gold), The Cockfields (Gold), Dial M for Middlesbrough (Gold), Emma Willis: Delivering Babies (W), Traces (Alibi), Hypothetical (Dave) and Expedition with Steve Backshall, co-commissioned with BBC Two (Dave) among others.

The UKTV seven channel portfolio grew its adult SoCI by 5% following the BBC Studios’ acquisition of the business. The broadcaster also saw a 14% increase for younger audiences (16-34s). UKTV’s exceptional growth in 2019 was achieved despite the separation of three channels Really, Good Food and Home. The broadcaster increased overall adult SoCI year-on-year from a five-year low of 7.48% in 2018 to 7.76% in 2019 making it the fifth biggest network in the UK.

On demand service UKTV Play2 became the fastest growing brand for the broadcaster year-on-year with views up 43%, ending the year with more

than three million registered users.

Acquisitions and BBC archive continued to supply a consistent flow of viewer favourites. Acquired content included Harrow and Waco on Alibi, The Brokenwood Mysteries on Drama, Masterchef Australia on W, Would I lie To You on Dave and Train Fruckers on Yesterday.

Meanwhile, UKTV’s channel brands saw on-going success with BBC archive. Seven out of 10 BBC archive shows delivered the highest percentage of

ratings across the year. Strong performing shows included; Last of the Summer Wine, New Tricks, Top Gear, Death in Paradise, Only Fools and

Horses, Father Brown and QI XL. Death in Paradise and Call the Midwife attracted the fifth and eighth biggest audiences across the network with 618k viewers and 528k on top performing episodes respectively.

“Our vibrant channel brands foster loyalty in an increasingly complex landscape and offer advertisers targeted reach and a safe environment for their ad campaigns. Looking ahead we are set for growth with ambitious plans for our original commissioning and innovation across video-on-demand. We are looking to operate on a worldwide scale, creating bold, ambitious shows building on our 2019 UKTV Original successes including Traces, Expedition with Steve Backshall, and new for 2020, We Hunt Together.” – Marcus Arthur, President of BBC Studios UK & Ireland and CEO of UKTV

UKTV expanded commercial revenue opportunities with UKTV Ventures, a multi-million-pound airtime for equity investment fund, which reached

its first full year of operations in 2019. The fund completed £1million investments into PitPat, a pet tech start-up offering a dog activity monitor. Through UKTV’s investment of commercial airtime across its network of channels, UKTV Ventures helps start-ups to build a nationally recognised brand, acquire new customers and accelerate their business growth.

Across sustainability initiatives, UKTV commissioned Expedition with Steve Backshall, the first carbon neutral production for the broadcaster. As a member of the Albert consortium, UKTV complies with mandatory carbon footprint reporting for all UKTV Originals with over 20 programmes already certified as sustainable.

The Dave partnership with mental health charity The Campaign Against Living Miserably in 2019 was a year-long corporate social responsibility (CSR) on-air campaign which included two ad break takeovers, commissioned brand new series titled Comedy Against Living Miserably due to air in 2020, a branded podcast and off-air channel advertising campaign.

Dave’s core audience appealed to CALM, a leading movement trying to help combat male suicide, with its reach of nine million men. The campaign contributed towards an 8% increase in awareness levels in what was the charity’s biggest year ever, during which the service received an average of 12,000 calls and webchats per month.

New shows coming to the UKTV network in 2020 includes; Red Dwarf for Dave along with a second series of the Josh Widdicombe and James

Acaster-hosted Hypothetical, grime artist Big Zuu’s Big Eats, as well as a second commissioned crime drama for Alibi, We Hunt Together. Hat Trick Production’s Flack starring Academy Award Winner Anna Paquin as a high-flying celebrity PR returns in March on W and all new sitcom Meet the Richardsons starring Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont arrives on Dave in February. Sandylands featuring a stellar cast including Natalie Dew, Sanjeev Bhaskar, David Walliams, Sophie Thompson, Craig Parkinson and Hugh Bonneville will be coming to Gold in March.