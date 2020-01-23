Ella Eyre embarks on UK tour

Ella Eyre has announced her 2020 headline UK. tour taking place across the UK over May and June.

Ella stars her tour in Glasgow.

The string of dates will open in Glasgow on May 27th and close in Bristol on June 3rd, featuring a London headline show at the 02 Forum Kentish Town on June 2nd.

The formidable Ella Eyre releases her incredible brand new single New Me, out now on Island Records. Heralding a new year and embodying a triumphant sense of independence and empowerment, New Me evokes that moment post breakup you regain the self-assurance and self-love you may

have lost during a once turbulent relationship.

TOUR DATES 2020 MAY Wednesday 27th SWG3 Galvanisers Glasgow, Scotland, UK Thursday 28th Newcastle University Newcastle, England, UK Saturday 30th O2 Ritz Manchester, England, UK Sunday 31st O2 Institute Birmingham, England, UK JUNE Tuesday 2nd The Forum Kentish Town, London, England, UK Wednesday 3rd o2 Acacemy Bristol, England, UK

New Me also affirms an awesome new era for the 25-year-old singer-songwriter powerhouse and performer, as she recently signed a deal with the legendary Island Records. Following the loss of her father and with the whole-hearted support of her new label, Ella returned to her roots in Jamaica, flying some of her favourite writers and producers over to the island’s famous Geejam Studios to create some of her most stunning work to date. Having worked with the likes of Banx & Ranx, Shakka, Kiana Ledé and Yxng Bane on the new material, Ella has for the first time arrived leading her own team, working on her own terms.

Ella Eyre rose to prominence after featuring on vocals for Rudimental’s double platinum number one single Waiting All Night in 2014, which later won the BRIT Award for British Single of the Year. With two MOBO Awards, two further platinum selling singles and a top 5 album under her belt, perhaps you’d have expected Ella to rest on her laurels. In 2018 Ella released Answerphone with production duo Banx & Ranx featuring Yxng Bane.

With a dance-hall inflected beat and Ella’s irresistible knack for a moreish, lovelorn hook, it was an instant hit with over 100,000,000 streams and counting. Answerphone’s success gave added confidence in her new direction, but Ella was still keen to find a new creative home for her work. One billion streams later and Ella isnow signed to the legendary Island Records, the rest they say is history.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, January 24th, at 10am from livenation.co.uk