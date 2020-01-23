Anita Rani to present Unforgotten

BBC Two has commissioned a three-part series from Blink Films, which reveals the personal stories of ordinary people caught up in some of the most extraordinary events in our recent history.

“This promises to be a brilliantly moving and illuminating social history format, taking us into the moments that have made our modern world, revealing the impact of chance encounters that radically change lives.” – Patrick Holland, Controller, BBC Two

Each week Unforgotten, presented by Anita Rani, will explore the experiences of two people thrown together by a major event in modern history – a war, natural disaster or terror attack – who have since become separated.

The series accompanies them on a journey of discovery, as they follow a trail of evidence – from newspaper cuttings to video archive, personal records and advice from relevant experts and social historians – as they try to find the individual who helped them.

Rani grew up in Bradford, Yorkshire with her Sikh mother, Hindu father and brother Kuldeep. Many of her weekends as a child were spent with her family going for long walks in the beautiful countryside surrounding the city. From an early age she developed a passion for journalism. Amazingly she was just 14 when she hosted her first show on Sunrise Radio, a local station in her home town. After leaving school Anita pursued her love of all things media by studying for a degree in Broadcasting at Leeds University.

From university, Anita worked as a researcher for the BBC and other media organisations, but it wasn’t long before her talent was spotted and soon she was in front of the camera.

In 2002, Rani presented a live news and entertainment programme on Channel Five called The Edit. This was followed with her own radio show, Hot Breakfast and later, Anita Rani on the BBC Asian Network. She hosted various other TV projects including, Desi DNA, a programme covering British-Asian art and culture and The State We’re In, a cutting edge satire show on BBC Three.

Her next big break came when she became the host of Channel 4’s Four Rooms, a show in which members of the public try to sell their valuables to one of four specialist dealers. In 2008, Rani joined The One Show as a roving reporter, showing she could report on subjects as varied as Human Cannonballs to Stem Cell Research. Anita became the newest member of the Countryfile team in the summer of 2014, joining up with One Show host Matt Baker.

“By focusing on the personal stories of people caught up and then separated by extraordinary events, Unforgotten provides viewers with a uniquely emotional and relatable take on key moments in our recent history. We’re thrilled to have the series presented by Anita Rani, who brings genuine empathy to human stories and the incredible emotional reunions Unforgotten will provide.” – Justine Kershaw, co-Founder and Creative Director at Blink Films

Unforgotten will air on BBC Two over three episodes.