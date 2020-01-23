More Sliced and Flack for UKTV

UKTV announced today that Sliced will return to Dave for another series while W welcomes back more Flack.

“We go again! I’m so excited to be back on Dave with series two. Last series was just a taster, now it’s go time! I’m looking forward to creating some more explosively funny and authentic stories with this amazingly talented team.” – Samson Kayo

Sliced stars Samson Kayo as Joshua, a down-on-his-luck pizza delivery driver in south London. The series is co-written by Phil Bowker and Samson Kayo and produced by Lovely Electricity.

The first series of three episodes was watched by over 1.7million viewers. The second, comprising of six episodes, will air on Dave later this year.

“Samson and Phil make for a formidable creative duo, and they are supported by an extraordinary cast of established talent and rising stars. Sliced is a show that really hits the sweet spot for Dave, we love it with a passion and we can’t wait to make more.” – Pete Thornton, Head of Scripted UKTV

Also back on UKTV is Flack, returning to W. Following on from the destruction left in her wake at the end of series one, Robyn (Anna Paquin) is white knuckling it and trying to get her life back on track. Off the booze and the drugs, she’s determined to be a good girl, but unfortunately life has other plans and news of an unexpected pregnancy send her off the rails once more.

Caroline (Sophie Okonedo) has to deal with ghosts from her past rearing their heads to threaten her future. Eve (Lydia Wilson) is struggling with her place in life, should she grow up, be a good little girl and finally get in line?

Melody (Rebecca Benson) is finding her feet in London, experimenting with who she is but brought back down to earth by an unexpected visit from her parents. Ruth (Genevieve Angelson) is struggling after the fallout from Mark (Rufus Jones) and Robyn’s kiss, alone for the first time in forever she is determined to find some independence but old wounds begin to reopen.