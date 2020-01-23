Doctor Who: The Edge of Time launches on Oculus Quest

Break through the boundaries of time and space in Doctor Who: The Edge of Time.

“The Quest version is a big milestone for us. Whilst it’s a more complicated development process we see this headset and others like it as the future of VR. Untethered movement is a huge gain for users and developers and we are seeing this momentum reflected in the popularity of Quest and its hardware / software sales. VR is really tipping into the mainstream and we’re excited to be part of the wave this January! – Ian Hambleton, CEO Maze Theory

Published by PlayStack and developed by Maze Theory, Doctor Who: The Edge Of Time launched on Oculus Quest today – with cross-buy supported for Oculus Rift – for £15.99.

Transporting fans into a globally-beloved world of aliens, mystery and wonder, Doctor Who: The Edge Of Time lets fans embark on a classic Doctor Who adventure, inspired by the show’s 55-year history and starring the Doctor’s current incarnation, played by Jodie Whittaker.

In addition to untethered VR support, letting fans explore the Doctor Who universe at will, is a number of improvements upon the original release, including options for rapid-turning and faster movement.

Also available today for PC VR platforms is the ‘Quick Play’ feature: letting players jump straight into the Tardis, arm themselves within a Dalek’s shell, or come face-to-face with the Weeping Angels!