Telly Today: Sabrina the Teenage Witch is reimaged for Netflix, Gary King has bunion troubles on BBC One while ITV head to the village of Pyrgos with Julia Bradbury.

Julia’s journey brings her to the impossibly glamorous island of Santorini in search of the perfect sunset.

ONE TO WATCH: THE GREEK ISLANDS WITH JULIA BRADBURY, ITV, STV and UTV at 8pm

The Greek Islands are loved by Brits – with three million flocking there every summer. Julia Bradbury has a special affinity with them as her mother is Greek, and that heritage has always been a big part of her life – yet despite enjoying her summer holidays on the islands she doesn’t know much about the real Greece.

In this series Julia Bradbury uncovers the hidden side of well-known islands like Corfu, Crete and Santorini as well as uncovering some lesser-known island gems like Symi, Thirassia and Skopelos, location for global smash Mamma Mia, island-hopping her way to her ultimate destination, Chios – the island of her heritage.

She goes off the well-trodden tourist track to discover secret beaches, exquisite coves and unspoilt countryside, immersing herself in the islands’ age-old traditions and sampling some of the best food and drink they have to offer to provide a vivid and surprising insight into some of our most popular holiday destinations.

In this episode, Julia’s journey brings her to the impossibly glamorous island of Santorini in search of the perfect sunset. Her trip begins in one of Santorini’s most exclusive hotels where she discovers how one of the Aegean’s poorest islands became a playground for the rich and famous. In search of the secret Santorini away from the bustling crowds, she heads inland for a walk on the wild side, hiking through a forager’s paradise to the hilltop village of Pyrgos to watch the sun go down.

After sampling a local delicacy made from fava beans that takes her back to her childhood, she heads out to sea to find out how local fishermen are joining forces with environmentalists to keep Santorini’s pristine waters plastic-free. Her journey ends with a hop across to neighbouring island Thirasia, where she encounters a sleepy island untouched by mass tourism.

GARY KING, BBC ONE at 9.30pm

The Bunion. Gary is off work after having a serious operation, but a stream of parcel deliveries for neighbour Stuart continuously disrupts his recovery at home.

Mum Denise insinuates that foul play may be afoot and that Stuart may be doing the whole thing to wind him up. Gary puts a plan together to avenge his Crescent rival. Terri’s life is turned upside down when a terrible old raving picture of her is shared on Facebook and she goes on a mission to get the perpetrator to take it down. While Gary convalesces at home, Big Gary is forced back to work for one last job, with loyal servant Winkle, who takes the opportunity to try to convince his retired boss to come back to work for good.

THE LAST LEG, CHANNEL 4 at 10pm

Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker are joined in the studio by David Tennant and Suzi Ruffell.

As ever, the hashtag #isitok paves the way for the gang to round up, examine and explain the week’s leading and most entertaining news stories via their acerbic wit, enlightening discussions and unique sketches.

But will the nation soon be saying goodbye to Adam Hill’s ‘Geoff from Byker Grove’s’ Brexit beard? Let’s hope so…

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA, streaming from today on NETFLIX

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two.

Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye.

So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms.

However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…

CHICAGO FIRE, SKY WITNESS at 8pm

It’s a special week for fans of the Chicago franchise, as a three-part crossover event takes place across all three series on Sky Witness.

In the first part of the crossover storyline, a rare, deadly bacteria takes its toll on numerous victims around the city, leaving Chicago’s finest first responders to work together alongside the CDC to resolve the dangerous situation.

Following a fire at a local university that ties into the outbreak, Severide has suspicions that something bigger is happening.

CLASSIC CHOICE: HAZELL, TALKING PICTURES TV at 9pm

Another from the Thames Television archive tonight as we join fictional private detective named James Hazell on another adventure. Tonight’s episode, Hazell and the Deptford Virgin, comes from 1979. Hazell is hired to find a family heirloom but soon discovers that he isn’t the only one chasing after it.

The series Hazell ran for two seasons in 1978 and 1979 with twenty-two episodes produced. The programme starred Nicholas Ball in the title role.

The nation needs a beard-less Adam Hills.