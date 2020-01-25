Famous Faces in early roles for Sony Channel special

A full day of Hollywood royalty can be seen making their mark in classic episodes of Charlie’s Angels, TJ Hooker and Starsky and Hutch, before they hit the big time.

The Before They Were Famous schedule includes Timothy Dalton. From playboy thief to playboy spy – while diamonds definitely weren’t

forever, he did earn his license to kill. This actor played ruthless Damien ‘Ice Cat’ Roth, a millionaire playboy/jewel cat burglar in ‘Fallen Angel‘ – a season 4 episode of Charlie’s Angels.

Then there’s Danny DeVito, after having flown the cuckoo’s nest, this actor went on to star in an episode of Starsky & Hutch titled ‘The Collector’. He’s no stranger to dispatching a cab and don’t try arguing with him as he’s smart, big, right and there’s nothing you can do about it… unless you’re a young

girl with telekinetic powers.

Kim Basinger, a former fashion model, starred in ‘Angels in Chains‘ – an episode of Charlie’s Angels where she appears as an inmate-turned-receptionist. Bond girl, femme fatale, alliteratively named photojournalist – the Golden Globe-nominated actress has secured her place in Hollywood as a timeless movie star while Melanie Griffith a softly spoken actress who is a genuine working girl. Before reaching the (Pacific) heights of her career, this superstar appeared in ‘The Action’ – an episode of Starsky & Hutch where she helps the detectives with a gambling case. Some know her as Zorro’s better half and more recently, the mother of ‘Mrs Grey’.

Tommy Lee Jones long before his hunt for the one-armed man, this Oscar-winning spacecowboy joined the heavenly crime-fighting trio in the TV pilot of Charlie’s Angels. An actor of many talents and two faces, he has been seen donning a black suit, chasing Javier Bardem and battling Susan

Sarandon in the courtroom.

While Sharon Stone appeared in ‘Hollywood Starr’ – a season 4 episode of TJ Hooker. It was originally filmed as a pilot for a separate show, with our actress as leading lady, but it was never picked up. Her extensive career spans decades with roles including a fierce outlaw, casino hustler and leg crossing murderer. Then there’s Jeff Goldblum where Starsky & Hutch picks up another ‘before they were famous’ award, this time for the appearance of a certain bare-chested chaotician. A legend in his own right, this jazz-loving actor has fought aliens, dinosaurs and even taken insect form. You can see him playing a young director in season two episode ‘Murder on Stage 17’.

Tom Selleck before scoring his own role as lead crime-fighter in his own series, this actor played doctor-boyfriend to Jaclyn Smith’s Kelly in season one of Charlie’s Angels. This isn’t this only time our star – famous for a well-endowed upper lip – played doctor-boyfriend to a leading TV character. Keep your eyes peeled for this appearance.

The famous faces in a time before their star dressing rooms can be seen on the Sony Channel from 12.30pm on Saturday 1st February;

12.30pm Charlie’s Angels: Charlie’s Angels Pilot, S1 Ep 1 – Tommy Lee

Jones 2pm Charlie’s Angels: Angels In Chains, S1 Ep 5 – Kim Basinger 3pm Charlie’s Angels: Target: Angels, S1 Ep 6 – Tom Selleck 4pm Charlie’s Angels: Fallen Angel, S4 Ep 6 – Timothy Dalton 5pm TJ Hooker: Hollywood Starr, S4 Ep 17 – Sharon Stone 6pm Starsky & Hutch: Murder On Stage 17, S2 Ep 24 – Jeff Goldblum 7pm Starsky & Hutch: The Collector, S3 Ep 11, Danny Devito 8pm Starsky & Hutch: The Action, S3 Ep 13, Melanie Griffith

Sony Channel, Freeview 48, Sky 157, Freesat 142 and Virgin Media 189

Many Hollywood stars made early appearances with Charlie’s Angels.