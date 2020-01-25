Cirque du Soleil’s Big Top Academy to air on POP

Roll up, roll up…because the circus is coming to POP.

Cirque du Soleil.

Smash-hit new series Big Top Academy premieres in the UK on February 3rd, 2020.

POP, the fun-filled free-to-air television channel for 6 to 10-year-old children, is proud to present the original, live-action series Big Top Academy. Set in a fictitious, circus arts boarding school the show follows an extraordinary group of young acrobats who dream of hitting the Big Top as professional circus performers.

But getting into the best circus school in the world is only the beginning…

The series, the first ever live-action kid’s series from Cirque du Soleil, the world leader in live entertainment, transports young viewers to the exciting and colourful world of the circus, where anything could happen, and dreams could come true.

As the young group of students at Big Top Academy strive to succeed as circus performers, they also learn to push themselves and work as a team. Fast-paced and full of energy the show follows eight very different students – Nicholas, Maxwell, April, Phoenix, Chase, Ella, Celeste and Axel – as they are schooled in the world of the circus by the firm but friendly headmistress, Miss G, the stern athletics director, Sir Rayne, and the fun Ms Martel. At this prestigious school, the stakes are high, the risks are real, the rivalries intense and the obstacles formidable… but the rewards could be great!

In the first episode we meet Nicholas Zolta, whose father was a legendary circus artist and former pupil and who disappeared a decade ago after attempting a daredevil stunt. Does the Big Top Academy hold any answers for Nicholas?

So, take your seats because the show is about to start…Big Top Academy will premiere on POP at 5pm on February 3rd, 2020 and then Weekdays at 5pm and Weekends at 11am.

POP is available on FREEVIEW 206 | YOUVIEW 206 | SKY 616 | VIRGIN 736 | FREESAT 603

