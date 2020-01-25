Top 25 celebrities viewers would like as Prime Minister revealed

As we head towards our EU departure this coming Friday, Sir David Attenborough has been named the nation’s dream Prime Minister.

Sir David Attenborough has been seen on the Beeb for decades.

Sir David Attenborough, the popular naturalist beat close rivals Stephen Fry (second place) and Richard Branson (number 3) to be named the person who should have moved into 10 Downing Street. His calming tones, love for the environment and popularity with people of all ages saw him win more than a fifth of the vote.

Ant and Dec – doing the job together – also featured in the top 25 list at number 7, along with JK Rowling at 10, Adele in at number 15 and Stormzy at number 21.

The study was commissioned by Sky as part of the on-going promotions for their latest action-packed political drama, COBRA, that launched last week. The findings for the broadcaster also saw England football manager Gareth Southgate (number 14) and actress Helen Mirren (number 9) among the top choices.

Jeremy Clarkson came fourth in the poll, followed by Hugh Grant, who played a popular Prime Minister in 2003 classic Love Actually.

Mary Berry made the list.

Piers Morgan at six, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, at eight, and Harry Potter star Emma Watson, at thirteen, were also among the popular candidates for the top job. But Mary Berry, at seventeen, won the battle of the Great British Bake Off, with the former judge of the TV show coming in above her successor Prue Leith (number 25). The study also found nearly half of the population reckon they themselves could do better jobs in Government than those currently holding the roles.

And four in ten think their chosen celebrities would be more trustworthy than the real-life politicians in power. One in five of those polled, via OnePoll, even admitted to being more likely to vote a celebrity into office during an election than the standing politicians.

Sky One drama COBRA is set in the heart of government during a time of national crisis and stars Robert Carlyle as Prime Minister, Robert Sutherland, and Victoria Hamilton as his Chief of Staff, Anna Marshall, who must contend with impossible political decisions as they deal with a national emergency that threatens the very stability of the UK. You can catch episodes on Friday nights on Sky One.

“As a much loved and trusted figure, it’s not a surprise that David Attenborough topped the poll for PM. As we have Robert Carlyle playing the Prime Minister in our new series COBRA we thought it would be fun to find out which celebrities the public thought would be best running the country.” – A spokesperson for Sky

GMB host Piers Morgan was in the top ten for PM. Co-host Susannah Reid didn’t make the top 25.

TOP TEN CELEBS FOR PM