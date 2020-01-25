Best on the Box highlights for Saturday, January 25th sees more singers in disguise on ITV while Channel 5 head to Blackpool.

ONE TO WATCH: THE MASKED SINGER, ITV, STV and UTV at 7pm

Okay, it does look very – very – strange but there is something quite addictive about ITV’s Masked Singer. Hosted by Joel Dommett, with panellists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall. It’s proving to be fun to sit and watch, trying to guess how it was ever commissioned and then who the heck are the singers behind the elaborate costumes.

So far we’ve had Patsy Palmer as a Butterfly, Alan Johnson performing as a Pharoah, Justin Hawkins giving his all as a Chameleon and Teddy Sheringham singing under the bark of a tree outfit.

In tonight’s episode, all eight remaining celebrities compete together for the first time and as always at the end of the show, the fifth Masked Singer is eliminated, and their true identity is revealed. Tonight sees a guest judge on the panel in the guise of I’m Leaving It All Up To You and Puppy Love singer Donny Osmond.

It does prove that had ITV revived Stars in their Eyes properly with the creative talents and values put into The Masked Singer, instead of the farcical embarrassment Harry Hill provided, they would have had a hit on their hands.

HOW THE VICTORIANS BUILT BRITAIN, CHANNEL 5 at 9pm

Former BBC News anchor Michael Buerk is back on Channel 5 with the second series of How Victorians Built Britain.

Tonight’s fourth episode entitled, The Great British Holiday, discovers how the Victorians spent their leisure time, heading to the North West’s most popular fun-themed holiday destination, Blackpool.

Michael takes to the resort to learn how the seaside mini-break was transformed from a perk of the wealthy to a British institution for people of all backgrounds and wages.

He ventures onto one of the town’s famous piers to learn how, thanks to architect and civil engineer Eugenius Birch, these humble loading aids became entertainment centres above the waves. Michael also hears how a rivalry between two showbusiness giants resulted in some of the area’s most glorious architecture and how the advent of electricity fuelled the town’s tourist industry, via its world famous illuminations.

BONE DETECTIVES, CHANNEL 4 at 8pm

Tori Herridge and a team of scientists piece together the lives behind unearthed bones to find out their stories.

The jumbled remains of over 100 young men are found on the site of a proposed car park outside Andover in Hampshire. The first dating tests reveal that the find dates back to Anglo-Saxon times.

Denied Christian burial, and thrown carelessly into their graves, who were these men, and why were they buried in such a remote spot? Tori and the scientists investigate.

DAVID JASON’S GREAT BRITISH INVENTIONS, MORE 4 at 8pm

Sir David Jason explores his favourite Great British inventions and discovers how and why they were first thought up – from the tank and hovercraft to the lawn mower and television.

In this episode David finds out about the British inventors who gave us some of the most extreme machines on the planet. He gets behind the controls of a tank and learns about the vital role its invention played in World War I. And in Liverpool he gets to operate one of the world’s biggest hydraulic cranes, using technology invented by Great British inventor William Armstrong in the Victorian era.

David also visits the Hampshire coast to uncover the story behind the invention of the hovercraft and the ingenious technology at the heart of a military submarine.

CASUALTY, BBC ONE at 9.20pm

Marty is betrayed by a man he thought he had fallen in love with, and an injured pilot who had been tasered for attempting to hijack a plane is been brought into the emergency department for treatment in this evening’s edition of the long running medical saga set near Bristol.

Meanwhile, Archie and Connie bond over their work, and Charlie questions his decision to put Duffy in a care home.