Five-part thriller Viewpoint for ITV

ITV has commissioned five-part thriller, Viewpoint, from writer Ed Whitmore.

Based on an idea by Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer, who has co-created the series with Ed Whitmore, Viewpoint follows a police surveillance investigation into a tight knit Manchester community and explores whether it is ever possible observe the lives of others with true objectivity and zero effect.

When beloved primary school teacher Gemma King vanishes into thin air, DC Martin Young decides to set up his observation post in the home of single mum Zoe Sturges. His reasoning is simple – Zoe’s flat commands a panoramic view of all the comings and goings in Westbury Square.

More specifically, he can see straight into the flat that Gemma shares with boyfriend Greg Sullivan..…the prime suspect in her disappearance. But Martin is a man carrying his own burden of trauma and guilt and he starts to question if he can trust what he observes?

ITV describe the drama series as a ‘contemporary, character-driven murder mystery’, adding that is as much about friendship, trust and community as it is about solving a crime.

“It’s hard to find a crime series that feels new and fresh, which is why I am delighted to commission Viewpoint. Martin, the police surveillance officer watching a community to discover why a local teacher has gone missing, is in Zoe’s flat who secretly watches her neighbours because she’s lonely. The lines between the two and who can and can’t spy on us, is beautifully blurred. It creates a crime series that has a touch of Rear Window.” – Polly Hill, Head of ITV Drama

Whitmore is best known for his work on Waking the Dead with one of his episodes winning an international Emmy in 2003 and more recently Manhunt, ITV’s highest rated drama for six years.

Ed has also written for the BAFTA-nominated drama, Sea of Souls, for which he won the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best Episode in a TV Series. He created ITV drama Identity and later wrote episodes of CSI and Strike Back, as well as the miniseries Arthur & George and Rillington Place.

“I’ve always been eager to find a story that explored voyeurism in a fresh and innovative way, not least because it makes such compulsive and cinematic subject matter. As soon as I read Harry Bradbeer’s pitch which put a young surveillance officer in the flat of a single mother, I could see all the tensions and conflicts arising from this clash of the personal and the professional, the juxtaposition of a crime story and the intimate environment of a domestic residence. “I saw a chance for a vividly different hybrid of police procedural and up-close-and-personal portrait of a community, with the crime story unfolding in both arenas simultaneously. I’m thrilled to be working with director Ashley Way and Executive Producer Lucy Bedford and her team at Tiger Aspect, and I’m greatly looking forward to filming in Manchester and seeing the scripts come to life.” – Ed Whitmore

Tiger Aspect Productions are overseeing the drama which begins filming in Manchester in spring 2020.