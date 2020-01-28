BBC Studioworks continues investment in new technology

Studioworks is continuing its investment in new technology across its portfolio.

At its BBC Elstree Centre facility, the communications infrastructure in Studio D is being upgraded to bring it in line with all seven of its TV studios.

Key improvements include:

• Expanding Studio D’s existing communications system with 40 Bolero wireless beltpacks allowing full roaming for the studio and accompanying dressing rooms and production offices

• Upgrading the studio and sound desk with Dante audio over IP networking, enabling greatly enhanced audio workflows

• Providing interconnectivity with all Studioworks’ studios and post production edit suites. Studioworks has also added to the number of Fujinon lenses in its armour with the addition of further UA14X4.5 BERD 4Ks, UA24X7.8 BERD 4Ks and accompanying Servo control kits to cater for the varying needs of the multitude of productions it facilitates.

Investment has also been made in a Sony HDC-P50 4K POV camera to feed the demand from light entertainment and music show clients.

“This investment reinforces our ongoing commitment to providing a creative and innovative experience for our clients underpinned by premium technology,” said John O’Callaghan, Head of Studios and Post Production, BBC Studioworks. “We’re always exploring cutting-edge technological advancements and where there’s an obvious benefit to our customers, we’ll implement them. Operations at all three of our sites continue to thrive, positioning us as the partner of choice for making captivating TV content.”

This investment follows Studioworks’ communications upgrade in Elstree 8 & 9 and the purchase of new cameras and servers in 2019.

The BBC Elstree studios date back to the early 1900s and were originally used for film productions. ATV Network bought the studios in 1958 for television use with the ATV Elstree Centre opening in 1960. It switched to Central Television in late 1981 before being sold to the BBC in 1983, becoming the home of EastEnders most notably.