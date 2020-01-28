Nicholas Parsons dies aged 96

The BBC Radio host passed away in the early hours of the 28th of January, his agent Jean Diamond said in a statement.

“Nicholas passed away in the early hours of the 28th of January after a short illness at the age of 96. He was with his beloved family who will miss him enormously and who wish to thank the wonderful staff at the Stoke Mandeville Hospital.” – Jean Diamond, Agent

Parsons was best known as the host of Anglia Television quiz Sale of The Century and Radio 4’s Just A Minute.

Still broadcasting today, Just A Minute debuted in 1967 and sees a selection of comics or well-known performers attempt to talk for one minute on a given subject without repeating themselves or hesitating. The long-running comedy show has also been adapted for television on numerous occasions with Parsons helming two pilot editions in 1969 and 1981, which were never broadcast save for clips within documentaries.

It wasn’t until the 1990s that television finally got round to airing the format, first in 1994 when Carlton Television and Mike Mansfield TV co-produced two series for the ITV London region. It returned once more on the BBC in 1999 for a series of 20 episodes, and later for a run on BBC Two, but none of the telly versions have proven to be as successful as the radio production.

Just A Minute celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2017

(l-r) Liz Smith with Leslie Grantham, Jerry Hall, Joanna Lumley. John Bird and Nicholas Parsons in Cluedo.

“Very few people have done so much to entertain audiences over the decades, and no one deserves to be called a broadcasting legend more than Nicholas Parsons. His charm, inventive intellect and ability to create laughs were unsurpassed. Our thoughts are with his family and all who knew him.” – Tony Hall, BBC Director-General

Parsons also worked on The Arthur Haynes Show, Carry On Regardless, Cluedo and Doctor Who during his seven-decade long career.

His charitable endeavours earnt him a Commander of the Order of the British Empire medal, or CBE, awarded by the Queen at Windsor Castle in 2014. Speaking at the time, Parsons said that he was “flattered and delighted” to receive the honour and noted that he didn’t understand those who reject honours out of pomposity.