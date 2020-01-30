Tom Daley launches Blue Peter competition to design new Sport Badge

Olympian Tom Daley will launch a competition live on Blue Peter today, giving viewers the chance to design the show’s 2020 Sport Badge.

The new design will include a focus on this summer’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Beeb note. It must also celebrate sport as well as reflect Team GB and ParalympicsGB values.

Entrants are required to write an inspirational message to motivate all the athletes.

The winning design will become the Blue Peter Sport Badge for 2020 – available to kids aged 6-15 and will be distributed to each Team GB and ParalympicsGB athlete who is travelling to Tokyo to take part in the Games. The lucky winner will also have a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend teams’ ‘Kitting Out’ where they will meet some of the athletes to pass on their badge to them personally.

The competition is in conjunction with the British Olympic Association and the British Paralympic Association with the winner’s inspirational message being made into a short form video for the BOA, BPA and BBC platforms. The winner will be revealed on Blue Peter 100 days ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony on the 16th of April.

Daley will be joined in the studio for the launch by Team GB gymnast, Giarnni Regini-Moran, and Paralympian, Louise Sugden, who will be showcasing their sport live on the show on CBBC Thursday 30th January at 5.30pm.

“I watched Blue Peter all the time when I was growing up and was even awarded a Gold Blue Peter Badge in 2009, after winning the World Championship. I’m excited to be involved with the launch of Blue Peter’s 2020 Sport Badge competition, it’s great that Team GB and ParalympicsGB are joining forces with Blue Peter to get kids all across the country as excited for Tokyo 2020 as I am, and to see a new generation embrace the Team GB and ParalympicsGB values.” – Tom Daley

The long-running children’s series has previously held competitions to design the official mascot for the London 2017 World Para Athletics Championships and IAAF World Championships, and the Blue Peter Sport Badge to mark the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. More information is available on the Blue Peter website.