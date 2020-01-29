Telly Today: Wednesday’s TV pick for January 29th brings us the world of Farage. Mike Watkins stands in while Doug Lambert is on holiday.

Brexit brings power back to Westminster instead of the EU in Brussels.

ONE TO WATCH: FARAGE – THE MAN WHO MADE BREXIT, CHANNEL 4 at 9pm

Just days before the UK leaves the European Union, Channel 4 goes inside the world of Nigel Farage, the man who brought us Brexit.

‘Politics is about sales. It’s about selling hope, sometimes about selling fear’, he tells director Christian Trumble, who over five months filmed with Britain’s most divisive politician as Farage attempts to build on his historic success in May 2019’s European elections.

His Brexit Party won more votes than the Conservatives and Labour combined; but he now faces the prospect of Boris Johnson stealing his thunder. This documentary captures the inside story of Farage’s doomed attempt to persuade Johnson to join a Leavers’ Alliance with him, a flirtation that quickly turns sour. There are threats; claims of offers of peerages; and bullying, as ‘the Establishment’ slams the door in Farage’s face; with his friend Donald Trump dramatically dialling in to fight his corner.

This close-up portrait charts Farage’s influence in changing our politics, and is with him as the wheels come off his campaign, as allies and backers desert him in droves.

With racism returning to haunt the party and plummeting poll ratings, is December 2019’s general election the event that finally persuades Farage that the UK will never buy what he is selling? Or can he claim victory with a brand-new right-leaning Tory government that supports much of what he stands for?

Brexit brings power back to Westminster instead of the EU in Brussels.