‘Let’s Get Brexit Done’ said PM Boris Johnson, and tonight as the deed is indeed done there are several special programmes.

ONE TO WATCH: THE LAST LEG BREXIT SPECIAL, CHANNEL 4 at 10pm

Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker are joined by celebrity guests Armando Iannucci, Tom Allen, Guz Khan, Aisling Bea and Geoff Norcott, in a special extended episode, as The Last Leg count down live on air to the historic moment when Britain leaves the EU.

BREXIT DAY, BBC NEWS CHANNEL at 7pm

A three-hour special building up to the history making moment. BBC News Channel brings Katty Kay, Christian Fraser and Ros Atkins to screens as they lead a special live programme from London and Brussels.

ITV NEWS AT TEN, ITV, STV and UTV at 10pm

An extended 90-minute special of ITV’s flagship news show News at Ten sees Tom Bradby oversee proceedings as the United Kingdom waves farewell to the European Union.

BREXIT NIGHT LIVE, SKY NEWS CHANNEL at 9pm

Anna Botting presents a special programme live from Westminster to mark the moment the UK officially leaves the EU. With special guests, reports and correspondents around the country.

BBC NEWS SPECIAL, BBC ONE at 10pm

The BBC 10 o’clock News steps aside for one night only as BBC One airs two special news programmes covering the EU and UK going their separate ways. First at 10pm a 25-minute programme. With only an hour till the United Kingdom leaves the European Union, Katty Kay, Christian Fraser and Ros Atkins present live coverage from London and Brussels.

ROAD TO BREXIT, BBC TWO at 10pm

If you want less of the serious then its BBC Two to head for as cult favourite Matt Berry offers his unique take on Brexit in this one-off comedy special to mark the passing of the Article 50 deadline.

BBC NEWS: LEAVING THE EU, BBC ONE at 10.35pm

Following the regional news on BBC One the live coverage continues with Sophie Raworth, with reports and analysis from the BBC News team across the UK and around the world. Sophie begins this special on the BBC News Channel at 10pm.

BREXITNIGHT – A NEWSNIGHT SPECIAL, BBC TWO at 10.35pm

Emily Maitlis presents a special edition of the long running current affairs programme focused on the big changes for the United Kingdom as we leave the European Union.

THE UK LEAVES THE EU, BBC NEWS CHANNEL at 11.15pm

With the United Kingdom having left the European Union, BBC News teams across the world report on the day’s events, and the implications of this historic moment. After 31st January 2020 there will be a transition period until the end of 2020, while the UK and EU negotiate additional arrangements. The current rules on trade, travel, and business for the UK and EU will continue to apply during the transition period. BBC News Channel look at the ins and outs of the EU departure.

FARAGE: THE MAN WHO MADE BREXIT, CHANNEL 4 at 12.30am

Another chance to see the documentary from earlier in the week. Channel 4 goes inside the world of Nigel Farage, the man who brought us Brexit. ‘Politics is about sales. It’s about selling hope, sometimes about selling fear’, he tells director Christian Trumble, who over five months filmed with Britain’s most divisive politician as Farage attempts to build on his historic success in May 2019’s European elections.