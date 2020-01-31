We take a look at what’s on the telly as the UK leaves the European Union.

Nigel Farage can be seen in a repeat documentary on his Brexit party, Channel 4 at 12.30am.

Whichever way you voted in the 2016 EU Referendum, Friday 31st January 2020 marks a historic moment for the UK. At precisely 11.00pm, the UK will no longer be part of the European Union. Broadcasters have pencilled in special coverage for Friday night, which will feature an address to the nation by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. We take a look at what the broadcasters have planned.

BBC One / BBC News Channel

Leaving the EU: BBC News Special 10.00pm – 11.15pm

Sophie Raworth has live coverage in this BBC News Special which will feature correspondents from around the UK and also in Europe as the clock counts down to 11.00pm. BBC News Channel will continue the special coverage from 11.15pm until 12.30am as the UK adjusts to not being in the European Union.

Sophie Raworth, BBC News.

ITV / STV

Brexit Live: An ITV News Special 10.00pm – 11.25pm

ITV News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby will be joined by special guests to countdown to 11.00pm. Political Editor Robert Peston will be on hand to digest the historic event as well as correspondents in Westminster and beyond.

Tom Bradby, ITV News.

Channel 4

Live: The Last Leg: Countdown to Brexit 10.00pm – 11.35pm

Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker front this special edition of The Last Leg. Joining the trio in the studio will be Tom Allen, Armando Iannucci, Aisling Bea, Guz Khan and Geoff Norcott.

Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker, The Last Leg.

BBC Two

Road To Brexit 10.00pm – 10.30pm

This one-off comedy special from Matt Berry will look at Brexit to mark this momentous occasion.

Brexitnight: A Newsnight Special 10.30pm – 11.10pm

Emily Maitlis and the Newsnight team take a look at what’s to come as the UK leaves the European Union.

Emily Maitlis will host Brexitnight.

Sky News

Brexit Night Live 9.00pm – 12.00am

Anna Botting will be live from Westminster for three hours to mark the moment the UK leaves the EU. Anna will be joined by special guests as well as reporters and correspondents around the UK, Europe and the World.

Anna Botting, Sky News.

