Comedy from UKTV’s Dave heads onto TicTok

UKTV’s comedy channel Dave has launched a TikTok account and partnered with influencer marketing agency Fanbytes to deliver its first campaign.

“The rapid growth of TikTok with its engaged community of creators is perfect for Dave to both connect to audiences and work with up and coming comedy influencers. We’re excited to partner with Fanbytes and look forward to bringing Dave’s unique brand of comedy to life on TikTok. Dave has seen phenomenal growth on social, successfully building a loyal and engaged following of young adults. TikTok represents an exciting opportunity to increase Dave’s reach even further and to innovate creatively in short form content.” – Simon Michaelides, UKTV’s Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer

Fanbytes will work with its network of influencers to create a content challenge for the launch of Hypothetical, Dave’s panel show hosted by James Acaster and Josh Widdicombe where top comedians are posed absurd hypothetical situations and scored on how well they would deal with them.

The campaign will see influencers on TikTok undertake a series of challenges similar to those in the show. They’ll be separated into two groups – the challenge setters and the challenge takers.

Hypothetical, with James Acaster and Josh Widdicombe.

The challenge setters will set a hypothetical challenge to the challenge takers and the aim is to drive user-generated content and audience participation.

The TikTok campaign is part of an extensive marketing, PR and social campaign to launch Hypothetical, which includes TV and broadcaster VOD alongside AV digital activity on YouTube and Twitch. Dave can be seen on Freeview 19, Sky 111, Virgin 127, YouView 19, Freesat 157, BT & TalkTalk 19 and on-demand at UKTVPlay.