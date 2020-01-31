Thunderbirds are Go! with CITV trailer

The promo, showcasing the final episode of the third series, will begin airing on ITV channels from mid-February.

This is a first look at the CITV trailer, which features a remix of the iconic Thunderbirds theme tune. This series has seen a host of guest voices including Sheridan Smith, Gemma Chan, Cel Spellman as well as the original and iconic cast member David Graham.

In the final episode of Season 3, the Tracy brothers will set off to find their missing father, following the bombshell news that he may still be alive. It’s a mission that will require the combined assembly of every Thunderbird, not to mention the aid of International Rescue’s old ‘friend’, The Mechanic, and it won’t be made easier by interference from The Hood and his Chaos Crew.

This dangerous undertaking will leave Tracy Island vulnerable to a devastating attack, but the rewards could far outweigh the risks in the most emotional and moving chapter yet of Thunderbirds are Go!

The original series, commissioned by ATV for ITV in the sixties, returned to telly screens in 2015 as the iconic puppet series was rebooted for Children’s ITV, fifty years on from the first episode airing. The re-invention of Gerry and Sylvia Anderson’s iconic series has been, since its revival, produced using a unique mix of CGI animation and live-action model sets.

Showcasing Pukeko Pictures’ and Weta Workshop’s ground-breaking creative and technical excellence, it has brought to screen a whole new level of action-adventure animation for today’s audience, whilst also affectionately paying tribute to the legacy of model locations from the classic series.

You can see the trailer below.

The series starts next month on the CITV channel.