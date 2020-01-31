War trilogy Rogue Warfare receives Home Entertainment release

Starring Will Yun Lee & Stephen Lang, the three films in the Rogue Warfare series will be released monthly, between February and April.

The Movie Partnership has confirmed that the Rogue Warfare trilogy will be released across Digital Download platforms, with the first in the series set to be available from 10th February. The second and third instalment, Rogue Warfare: The Hunt & Rogue Warfare: Death Of A Nation will be released monthly and made available from 16th March and 13th April respectively.

Will Yun Lee (Altered Carbon) is Daniel, part of an elite task force made up of soldiers from across the world, united to eliminate a common threat to civilization, the sinister group – the Black Masks. Rogue Warfare also stars action veteran Stephen Lang (Avatar, Don’t Breathe).

In the first outing, we head to the war-torn desert of the Middle East, where a new threat rises. The Black Masks, combining technology, an unwillingness to compromise, and brutal violence, stand on the forefront of national security to all nations and they must be stopped. The United States, along with the permanent members of the security council have held top-secret meetings approving a covert mission to stamp out this new organisation. With unanimous approval from China, Russia, Great Britain and France, an elite squad of special forces is assembled to do just that.

The second offering, The Hunt, sees Daniel still missing and the team no closer to preventing the Black Masks from carrying out their plan to destroy all of western civilisation. Without a clear leader, the team is at odds with one another, as they frantically try to stage a search and rescue mission. As the days pass and the team continues to argue, the chances of finding Daniel alive become more and more remote as The Supreme Leader tries to break his resolve through brutal torture.

With a last-minute breakthrough, the team must band together and work as a single weapon in order to rescue Daniel. The clock is ticking, the team is ready but will Daniel still be alive?

And the most recent Death of a Nation sees the gang outnumbered, left without a clue, with the team having to start over to find the Supreme Leader and his horde of Black Masks. As the team preps for their final mission, the stakes could not be higher. Daniel is recovering from being captured but is haunted by dreams of what could ultimately end up being the team’s fate, death.

Rogue Warfare will be available on digital download from 10th February, Rogue Warfare: The Hunt will be available on digital download from 16th March and Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation will be available on digital download from 13th April.