New setting for Channel 4’s First Dates

The dates will be getting together in new surroundings.

“This move is so great for Channel 4 Bristol and Manchester. We are thrilled to be investing in new diverse talent with Twenty Twenty. This is just one part of Factual’s commitment to expand out of London at scale.” – Danny Horan, Head of Factual, Channel 4

Channel 4 has revealed First Dates has been recommissioned for a brand-new run of 30 episodes and will move to a new restaurant in Manchester when filming begins on Series 16 later this year.

Moving the UK’s most romantic show to an exciting new restaurant in Manchester is part of Twenty Twenty’s commitment to the UK regions, alongside Channel 4’s commitment to their new regional hub in Bristol. The First Dates casting team will be based in Bristol, as well as the story editing team and members of the post-production team. Coinciding with this move, Channel 4 and Twenty Twenty are co-funding a new training scheme which will train up 24 Bristol-based production staff to work on the show, in areas including casting, research, editing and directing.

First Dates has proven a popular addition to the Channel 4 schedules since it was first aired in 2013, winning a string of awards and nominations and launching local versions in over 20 territories around the world. Maître d’ Fred Sirieix and his team have helped match up hundreds of couples in that time, leading to a host of engagements, marriages and even a baby.

A spin-off, First Dates Hotel, was launched in 2017, seeing daters travel to luxurious hotels in France and Italy in the hope of finding their soulmate.

First Dates will return to Channel 4 and All 4 in the coming months, filmed at the restaurant in London before the new eatery is unveiled at a later date. The show is a Twenty Twenty production for Channel 4.