STV’s daytime antique series back on the road with largest ever order from BBC

STV Productions has secured a significant order for its hit series, Antiques Road Trip and its celebrity sister series, Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, from the BBC.

“Antiques Road Trip and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip are appointment to view TV, so I’m over the moon we can bring viewers this bumper haul of new episodes to BBC One and Two.” – Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak Carla-Maria Lawson

Four new series of the popular long-running show has been confirmed for BBC One, along with two series of the celebrity version for BBC Two, making this the largest ever order of the two series for the independent production company. The six new series – 140 episodes in total – will air over the next two years.

This commission marks the production of series 21 – 24 of Antiques Road Trip which will follow some of the country’s top antiques experts as they return for a scenic road trip across the UK, seeking out quirky and valuable antiques to auction off for profit, all in aid of Children in Need.

The tenth and eleventh series of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip will feature a new line-up of hopeful celebs turned antique hunters, all under the watchful eye of the show’s regular experts. Previous series have featured the likes of Jennifer Saunders, Russell Kane, Ricky Tomlinson, Kelly Brook, Al Murray, Denise Van Outen, Tom Conti, Judy Murray, Emeli Sandé, Helen Flanagan, Charles Dance and Mariella Frostrup.

The long-running series has delighted viewers with several extraordinary finds, including a rare camera found in 2017 by Scottish militaria enthusiast Paul Laidlaw and sold at auction for £20,000 – making a £19,940 profit.

The 2019 series of Antiques Road Trip reached an aggregated 18m people on BBC One while Celebrity Antiques Road Trip is a top 20 show for BBC2, with an average audience of over 1.5m per episode.

“Antiques Road Trip and its celebrity sister series perform incredibly well for the BBC and we’re thrilled to have secured a 140 episode deal over two years. As we continue with our growth strategy to establish STV Productions as a major player in the independent production sector, this significant commission for two returning series that never fail to deliver ratings, is fantastic news. We can’t wait to get our teams back on the road!” – David Mortimer, Managing Director of STV Productions

The commission follows the recent appointment of Craig Hunter as Creative Director, Factual, for STV Productions, who is focused on bolstering the factual team and delivering high performing productions from Scotland for UK and international broadcasters. As such, he has made two high profile appointments to his growing team.

John Redshaw has been appointed Executive Producer, Daytime for STV Productions and will oversee the new 140 episode commission. A series producer with a wealth of experience, John has worked with major broadcasters on a raft of successful series including a blue-light, quiz and popular-factual programmes for BBC daytime.

Most recent Series Producer credits are for 180 episodes of the award-winning Antiques Road Trip and over 80 of its sister celebrity series. He also has held senior roles on Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother, The Only Way is Essex and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Craig has also appointed Lucy Hazzard as Director of Development. Previously Head of Factual Development at Two Rivers Media, Lucy oversaw the growth of their documentary slate. Before relocating to Scotland, Lucy worked at Dragonfly West producing long-form Channel 4 series One Born Every Minute and Inside Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Previously she was based in London working on singles and series, in production and development, with award-winning indies such as The Garden (The Midwives), Rare Day (Big Ballet), Maverick (The Model Agency), Love Productions (Wonderland: A Dad is Born) and Minnow Films, where she began her career.

John and Lucy join the Executive Producer for Documentaries, Rosy Marshall-McCrae who heads up their documentaries slate.