ITN to continue producing Channel 5 News

ITN has signed a deal to continue as the production company of Channel 5 News for the next three years.

“5 News is a hugely important part of the news landscape in the UK with a deep understanding of its audience, so it’s fantastic that we are continuing our successful partnership with Channel 5 as a trusted and distinctive news provider.” – ITN Chief Executive Anna Mallett

Channel 5, part of Viacom CBS Networks International, has signed a new three-year contract with ITN to continue to produce 5 News. The contract will run until 2022 and ITN believe that the deal demonstrates Channel 5’s ongoing commitment to high-quality news programming and its pledge to tell stories relevant to people across the whole of the UK.

Each week, more than 2m viewers tune in to the 5pm bulletin 5 News at 5 presented by Sian Williams, and 5 News Tonight at 6.30pm, presented by Claudia-Liza Armah.

Some of the highest-performing regions for viewing figures include the Midlands, Yorkshire, the North East, Scotland and Northern Ireland. With programmes at 5pm and 6.30pm each weekday, 5 News reaches different viewers to other news outlets, with women making up a majority of its audience demographic.

Led by Editor, Cait FitzSimons, 5 News focusses on real-life stories that speak directly to its viewers, particularly around key domestic issues such as the NHS, social care and mental health provisions.

“News is an important part of our public service remit and Channel 5 viewers turn to us for trusted information and insight on the topics they care about. ITN delivers quality journalism and our renewed partnership will continue to cater for viewers across the breadth of the country.” – Daniel Pearl, Channel 5’s Commissioning Editor

Recent editorial highlights include special documentary series The NHS at 70 and Duty of Care, which examined what happens to young people as they leave state care, as well as live studio debates on topical issues including mental illness in men, the trauma of stillbirth, and challenging the taboo around the menopause. A recent investigation into knives in schools was picked-up across TV, radio and print.

ITN, which also produces Channel 5’s daily current affairs show Jeremy Vine, has been the producer of 5 News for two spells. The company was the founding news provider on the network when it launched in 1997. It returned as its production company in 2012. Between 2005 and 2012 Sky News provided the service for Channel 5.

The deal comes on the back of ITN securing a new multi-year contract to continue producing both ITV News and ITV News London last year. The significant new deal will see the company produce the programme until 2024, meaning that ITN will have produced the network news on ITV continuously for almost seventy years. ITN also produce Channel 4 News and have done since its launch in 1982.

“This is a vote of confidence for the kind of journalism that speaks to a diverse audience across the nation. Brexit revealed a new kind of people power and breakdown of the old political certainties and we are always looking to tap into that. Our programmes and digital content connect to people’s lives in a way that makes our news service truly distinctive.” – 5 News Editor, Cait FitzSimons

