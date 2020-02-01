Marvin and Rochelle Humes return to The Hit List

BBC One’s music quiz The Hit List will return to screens in 2020.

“The Hit List is one of those special shows that the whole family can genuinely play-along with together at home. It’s easy because you’ve heard all the answers before, but can the contestants remember them when they’re under pressure and there’s £10,000 on the line? Apply now if you think you can!” – Karen Smith, Executive Producer of The Hit List

‘We are so excited that The Hit List is back for a third series!’ – MARVIN & ROCHELLE HUMES The Hit List, the Beeb’s highly addictive music quiz, where contestants must name as many hit songs and artists as possible under intense pressure, will be back later in 2020. Made by Tuesday’s Child Scotland and presented by Rochelle and Marvin Humes, the show sees three couples competing each week for a chance to win up to £10,000, all they have to do is name the song and the artist. Fast becoming a Saturday night play along at home favourite, viewers will be looking forward to seeing if anyone can take home the top prize.

In a statement Marvin and Rochelle said of the return ‘We are so excited that The Hit List is back for a third series!’ The married couple with singing and dancing backgrounds add, ‘We absolutely love making this show and are truly grateful and humbled that there is an audience who are loving watching it.’ The pair conclude that they ‘waited years to find the right show to present together so the fact it’s being so warmly received means the world to us.’

The third series will be produced at the BBC Scotland studios in Glasgow this April. Contestants for the series are currently being sought.