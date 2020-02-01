More shouts of Hey Tracey! for ITV2

A second series of the comedy quiz show will air later this year on ITV2.

The first series proved popular for ITV2.

“I can’t wait to do another series of Hey Tracey.. it’s a shame they have asked Tracey back too. I was hoping they would sack off that pointless robot and put my name in the title. I’m excited to see another set of famous faces squirm as they try and find the answers to my weird and wonderful questions.” – Joel Dommett

After a successful first series comedian, and The Masked Singer host, Joel Dommett will return to screens with a second series of his crazy quiz show Hey Tracey! where we see more celebrities make more hilarious prank calls to win cash for members of the public.

Hey Tracey! was one of the biggest new entertainment launches on ITV2 last year and has been extended to include a Christmas Special. In real life if you don’t know the answer to a question you can ask Siri or Alexa, but in this show unfortunately you’re stuck with Tracey ITV’s very own virtual assistant. Played by comedy writer and performer Donna Preston, if our celebrities don’t know the answer to Joel’s unusual questions, they can enlist help from Tracey.

Each time our celebs summon her help, Tracey can connect them with someone in the real world that might know the answer. Less phone-a-friend, more like comedy cold calling.

Highlights from series one included Ferne McCann calling a surgical supplier to ask if they do cosmetic surgery to reduce genitals, Kem Cetinay inventing an imaginary son in an attempt to find out how many bones a shark had, and Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton being put on hold by a Chinese supermarket while the staff debated which fruit smelled like French kissing your dead gran.