Best on the Box highlights for Saturday, February 1st and BBC One’s Casualty says a last goodbye to Duffy, Channel 4 has another royal documentary while the ‘missing’ 2019 Hit List episode finally airs.

ONE TO WATCH: CASUALTY, BBC ONE at 9.15pm

It really is the end of an era tonight in Casualty as one of the shows most memorable characters says farewell to the city of Holby.

There’s an anxious Charlie – played by original cast member Derek Thompson – who is fearing the worst when he wakes up to an open front door and no sign of Lisa “Duffy” Duffin – played by fellow founding cast member Cathy Shipton. Despite hostile conditions he heads out searching, determined to find his defenceless wife. Over the past few months we’ve seen Duffy’s memory decline as dementia takes hold. Having looked back to the winter of 1986, when we first entered Holby’s Casualty ward near Bristol, Duffy wakes thinking its that snowy day in 1986 and has to get to work.

Dressed in her uniform she heads out to clock in at the hospital, but sadly the wards of Holby after 33-years, will no longer feature the caring nurse Duffin.

Also tonight Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) realises Lev (Uriel Emil) is in denial of Luka’s (Tom Mulheron) diagnosis and its severity, and is avoiding her attempts to discuss their next step while elsewhere Ruby (Maddy Hill) receives a call from Violette (Kelly Gough), claiming to be clean and asking to see her daughter – leaving Ruby to decide what is best for baby Harmony. Cathy Shipton speaking on ITV’s Loose Women yesterday said of her goodbye; “My knowledge was that people just disappear. Dementia meant you disappear. And I’ve learned very much to the contrary… “This [farewell storyline] is what I stipulated for the character. I wanted her legacy to be positive. Cut Duffy in half and she’s a nurse, she wants to help people,”

SIX NATIONS LIVE, BBC ONE from 1pm

Rugby fans have six hours of Six Nations this afternoon starting on BBC One at 1pm before coverage continues on ITV from 4pm. BBC Sport bring live coverage as defending champions and Grand Slam winners Wales embark on a Six Nations campaign without Warren Gatland as their head coach for the first time since 2007. Gatland, who won three Grand Slams during his tenure, was replaced by fellow New Zealander Wayne Pivac at the conclusion of last year’s World Cup, where Wales were eliminated at the semi-final stage.

Pivac’s opening match in charge was November’s 43-33 home win over the Barbarians, a game that saw his side run in six tries. His first taste of Six Nations action comes at the Principality Stadium against Italy, a side who have finished with the Wooden Spoon in five of the last six tournaments. Gabby Logan presents all the action with injured Wales centre Jonathan Davies and Italian international Michele Campagnaro providing analysis. Andrew Cotter leads the commentary with former Wales outside-half Jonathan Davies.

SIX NATIONS LIVE, ITV, STV and UTV from 4pm

It’s rugby too for ITV this early evening and after a disappointing World Cup campaigns last autumn in Japan, Ireland and Scotland will both be aiming to make amends as they begin this year’s Six Nations in Dublin.

With Joe Schmidt’s departure, former defence coach Andy Farrell has stepped up to take the helm for Ireland and he’ll be looking to newly installed captain Johnny Sexton to lead from the front. Scotland have a new skipper too, in the shape of the experienced full back Stuart Hogg, but they will have to do without the mercurial talents of fly half Finn Russel l- who misses the match due to a breach of discipline at a pre tournament training camp.

Mark Pougatch is joined in the studio by Brian O’Driscoll, Sir Ian McGeechan and Jonny Wilkinson for live coverage from the Aviva stadium.

THE QUEEN’S LOST FAMILY, CHANNEL 4 at 8pm

As the interest in the royal family continues Channel 4 using never-before-seen personal letters, diaries and photograph albums tell the inside story of the royal family over three turbulent decades from the 1920s to the end of World War II.

Episode one begins just after the First World War: monarchies throughout Europe have toppled, most working men and many women now have the vote; it is a new, democratic, unpredictable age. George V has changed the royal family’s name from Saxe-Coburg and Gotha to Windsor – and deploys his five children as part of a charm offensive to woo the public.

Princess Mary dutifully marries a British aristocrat and decorated war hero, in the first major Windsor wedding. Bertie’s marriage, also to a suitable spouse, soon follows. But brothers Edward, Henry and George are living the life of royal rogues in the frenetic 1920s scene. Then the children’s father, George V, falls ill. Can the five siblings pull together? Is Edward going to be any kind of replacement for his father?

As a footnote Channel 5 also have a royal offering this evening with a drama-documentary about Wallis Simpson, examining her diaries and private letters to piece together the details of her life in Wallis: The American who stole a Prince, Channel 5 at 6.05pm. The film examines her abusive first marriage and unusual courtship by Edward VIII, whose infatuation with her was often obsessive and controlling. Featuring dramatic reconstructions of key moments, with Georgina Rich as Wallis and Alex Avery as Edward

UNCUT GEMS, now streaming on NETFLIX

From acclaimed filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie comes an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweller always on the lookout for the next big score.

From acclaimed filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie comes an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweller always on the lookout for the next big score.

When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.

RESCHEDULED: THE HIT LIST, BBC ONE at 5.45pm

This episode was originally scheduled for broadcast on Saturday 21st December 2019 but was postponed due to a live football game running into extra time so now its an extra treat for Hit List fans.

Marvin and Rochelle Humes host this compulsively play-along, deceptively simple music quiz show where all contestants have to do is name hit songs and artists. It should be easy because they’ve heard all the answers before!