Channel 4 rule out Celebrity Big Brother return

Channel 4 have issued a statement following a report Sunday that Celebrity Big Brother is set to return later this year.

Davina McCall hosted the series on Channel 4.

The Daily Star Sunday claims that Channel 4 are in talks with Endemol Shine to bring back Celebrity Big Brother. The tabloid notes that talks are at an ‘early stage’ with any deal unlikely to include the civilian Big Brother series.

A source told the paper that the original home of Big Brother UK is starting to “plan budgets” for the series that would be titled ‘Celebrity Big Brother: Reborn’. The premise would see a number of troubled celebrities looking to be ‘reborn’ with a new public image. However, a Channel 4 source has denied that any such plans are afoot.

“It’s completely untrue. We have no plans for Big Brother to return to Channel 4.” – Channel 4 Spokesperson

Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother ended its run in 2018 on Channel 5; the broadcaster snapped up the rights to the then decade-old format in 2011 after Channel 4 had chosen to ditch it.

Davina with a host of Big Brother faces.

Former Big Brother winner Brian Dowling was the first host of the show when it moved to Channel 5.

Marcus Bentley, the narrator of Big Brother, tweeted earlier today that he hopes the Daily Star Sunday’s report is correct, while superfan Rylan Clark-Neal, former presenter of Big Brother’s Bit On The Side and a Celebrity Big Brother winner tweeted “#BBUK Forever.”

A new home would have to be found for any revival as the Big Brother house, which was located at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, was demolished last year to make way for new sound stages at the complex.

The house and production was based there between 2002-2018 with earlier series made in Bow, London.

Emma Willis, the final host of Big Brother.