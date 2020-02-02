Facebook to Livestream EE British Academy Film Awards Pre-Show

The stream creates a new pre-show experience for the BAFTA Film Awards, incorporating interactive multi-format studio segments that bring audiences closer to the action.

“Watching the stars arrive at the BAFTA Film Awards is a hugely exciting moment that fans anticipate every year. By giving audiences the opportunity to follow along in real-time, as well as interact with our hosts as the action with the stars unfolds will create a new, immersive experience for communities on our platform – we’re delighted to be working with BAFTA to bring this vision to life.” – Anna Higgs, Head of Entertainment Partnerships, Northern Europe, Facebook

Facebook and BAFTA will Livestream a new EE British Academy Film Awards pre-show from the Royal Albert Hall in London. The multi-format production, entitled The EE BAFTAs Red Carpet Facebook Get Together will be hosted by Vick Hope, Jack Howard, Nush Cope and Tyler West, and incorporate both in-studio and on-carpet segments, as well as interactive audience integration.

Streaming from 5pm – 6.30pm, this evening, (Sunday 2nd February), the show will be split between BAFTA’s red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall, as well as the Facebook Live Studio in London. The production will incorporate the platform’s social video tools such as polling, live comments and Q&As, in order to prompt audience participation and give fans closer access to the stars on the red carpet.

The Facebook red carpet host, Vick Hope, will be speaking Live to the stars as they arrive at the ceremony, connected with Facebook Live Studio hosts Jack Howard, Tyler West and Nush Cope. The in-studio team will be entertaining viewers by predicting the winners with Facebook fans, feeding live audience questions to stars on the carpet and hosting interactive games and quizzes with audiences as they prepare for the main event.

The show will be available to view on Facebook via BAFTA’s Official Facebook Page and comes on the heels of Facebook’s recent partnership with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which saw a Live red-carpet show and back-stage Instagram activation to celebrate the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.