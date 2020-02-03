Anna Williamson to investigate mental health care for new mums

Anna Williamson will be seen as part of BBC One London’s Inside Out features series this evening as the show looks at new perinatal healthcare.

Gail Porter and Anna Williamson support MIND charity.

Mental illness affects one in five new mums and yet women are given less than three minutes after birth to talk about their mental wellbeing. From 2020 all pregnant women will have access to dedicated teams designed to help women struggling with their mental health before and after the birth of their baby.

Presenter and life-coach, Anna Williamson who has first-hand experience of the service meets women who had similar experiences to her.

Anna suffered severe anxiety and ill mental health with the birth of her first child Enzo, but this time round and with 8 weeks to go, she explores where she is at mentally now, her past experiences, and gets to know new mothers and mothers to be about how the access to this new perinatal service is helping them.

Also in tonight’s London edition the series discovers how London’s club scene is going plastic free and a look at how vets are helping dogs on the capital’s streets. The programme can be seen nationally on the BBC iPlayer following the broadcast on television. Inside Out airs several versions across the UK looking at regional affairs.

Inside Out London, BBC One London tonight at 7.30pm