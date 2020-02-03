Blood Brothers takes to stage for spring tour

Bill Kenwright’s production of the international smash hit musical Blood Brothers returns to stage for a spring run.

Blood Brothers returns to the stage tomorrow, February 4th, at the Theatre Royal in Brighton starring Lyn Paul in the iconic role of Mrs Johnstone. Lyn will be joined by Alexander Patmore as Mickey, Joel Benedict as Eddie, Danielle Corlass as Linda, Paula Tappenden as Mrs Lyons, Danny Taylor as Sammy and Robbie Scotcher as the narrator.

Considered ‘One of the best musicals ever written’ (Sunday Times), Blood Brothers, written by award-winning playwright Willy Russell has triumphed across the globe. Scooping up four awards for best musical in London and seven Tony Award nominations on Broadway, Blood Brothers is simply ‘Unmissable and unbeatable’ (The Spectator).

This epic tale of Liverpool life started as a play, performed at a Liverpool comprehensive school in 1981 before opening at the Liverpool Playhouse in 1983, completing sell out seasons in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan. Blood Brothers also ran in London’s West End for 24 years, exceeding 10,000 performances, one of only three musicals ever to achieve such a milestone.

Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving story of twin boys separated at birth, only to be reunited by a twist of fate and a mother’s haunting secret. The memorable score includes A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True.

When Mrs Johnstone, a young mother, is deserted by her husband and left to her own devices to provide for seven hungry children she takes a job as a housekeeper in order to make ends meet. It is not long before her brittle world crashes around her when she discovers herself to be pregnant yet again – this time with twins! In a moment of weakness and desperation, she enters a secret pact with her employer which leads inexorably to the show’s shattering climax.

Russell’s countless credits include Educating Rita and Shirley Valentine. Educating Rita, originally commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company, enjoyed a two-year run in the West End and was made into a movie starring Michael Caine and Julie Walters. Shirley Valentine also made the move from stage to screen with Pauline Collins and Tom Conti.

BLOOD BROTHERS SPRING 2020 TOUR Theatre Royal Brighton Tuesday 4th February to Saturday 8th February 0844 871 7650 / www.atgtickets.com/brighton Richmond Theatre Tuesday 11th February to Saturday 15th February 0844 871 7651 / www.atgticket.com/richmond Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin** Tuesday 18th February to Saturday 29th February www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie Millennium Forum Theatre, Derry** Tuesday 3rd March to Saturday 7th March 02871264455 / www.millenniumforum.co.uk The Auditorium, Grimsby Tuesday 10th March to Saturday 14th March 0300 300 0035 / www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk Belgrade Theatre. Coventry Tuesday 17th March to Saturday 21st March 024 7655 3055 / www.belgrade.co.uk Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Tuesday 24th March to Saturday 28th March 01902 429212 / www.grandtheatre.co.uk New Victoria Theatre, Woking Tuesday 31st March to Saturday 4th April 0844 871 7645 / www.atgtickets.com/woking Garrick Theatre, Lichfield Tuesday 7th April to Saturday 11th April 01543 412121 / www.lichfieldgarrick.com

**Mrs Johnstone to be played by Rebecca Storm for these performances.