Will Prince Archie become the youngest to be cast in wax?

Madame Tussauds Blackpool have been pondering whether Prince Archie Mountbatten-Windsor will become Tussaud’s youngest ever wax figure.

“Madame Tussauds Blackpool leads the way in terms of what’s trending and what’s not, as we have such a variety of celebrity stars, old and new. Celebrity culture is definitely changing, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Madame Tussauds Blackpool filled with internet sensations and Insta-famous stars in the next ten years.” – Matthew Titherington, General Manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool

Next-generation royal, Archie, is set to be the youngest ever wax figure predicts, Madame Tussauds Blackpool. The experts in celebrity culture, predict that there will be a huge shift from reality TV stars and pop sensations, with less than 80% of future figures ever making a television appearance.

Rise of the smartphone star will see Instagrammers, YouTubers and internet sensations as faces of the new modern-day celebrity. Announcement of the worlds’ first ever wax figure of professional YouTube content creator and gaming legend, DanTDM, at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, cements the move towards the internet celebrity.

Ariana Grande Wax Figure – Madame Tussauds Blackpool

King of Pop, Michael Jackson at Madame Tussauds Blackpool.

With the Kardashian-Jenner empire expanding, predictions for a superstar girl band, founded by Saint and North West is anticipated, as second-generation family members continue with world domination. Politicians alike will become extinct, as youthful environmental activists such as Greta Thunberg and Malala Yousef take centre stage and lead the way as trusted voices of the wax figure future.

All is not lost for the traditional TV star, as its anticipated that Coronation Street characters will continue to rise in popularity, with even more cast on the cobbles of Madame Tussauds Blackpool by 2030.

In general wax figures will have slimmed down two dress sizes, having all turned to veganism and it is predicted that figures will be mixing with those human and those not, especially with the rise of Netflix.

“Throughout all these changes, we will maintain the interactive aspect of our attraction and ensure we cater to all of our visitors, both locally and globally.” – Matthew Titherington, General Manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool

Coronation Street’s Jack Duckworth at Madame Tussauds Blackpool.

Conor McGregor becomes a knock-out hit at Madame Tussauds Blackpool.