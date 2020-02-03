Telly Today: Monday, February 3rd and highlights today include those helping on the frontline of the Australian bushfires, motorway issues and classic crime.

ONE TO WATCH: AUSTRALIA ON FIRE, CHANNEL 4 at 8pm

Journeying into the firestorm, this is the dramatic and terrifying story of the battle to save Australia from the bushfires ravaging the country.

First-hand accounts from firefighters who were on the frontlines reveal what it is like to take on a completely unpredictable enemy. With some estimates putting the wildlife death toll at millions, reporter Kylie Morris examines the long-term impact of the fires on the diverse animal population and ecology.

Extraordinary drone footage reveals the extent of the devastation. Among the burnt-out forests, rescuers seek out injured koalas and kangaroos left helpless by the fires. The programme also features testimony from those who only just escaped their burning homes with their lives; as well as hearing from some of those who have returned back to their destroyed homes, some of whom have lost everything – belongings, livelihoods and loved ones.

With extreme record-breaking temperatures and drought said to have super charged the bushfires, the film also explores the wider concerns around climate change. Is this disaster, described by some as apocalyptic, a glimpse into a future world where temperatures have been allowed to rise to dangerous levels?

SHAKESPEARE & HATHAWAY, BBC ONE at 2.15pm

Shakespeare & Hathaway return for series three with more comical mysteries and dodgy dealings. Filmed in Stratford-upon-Avon, this series will feature a host of guest stars as Frank and Lu find themselves hunting down clues, solving crimes and fending off ruthless killers.

Jo Joyner and Mark Benton lead the cast as the titular leads with guests including Jim Moir aka Vic Reeves, Ted Robbins, Josette Simon, David Schofield, Roberta Taylor, Madhav Sharma, Josie Lawrence, Simon Williams, Christopher Timothy, Sara Stewart, Philip Jackson, Steve John Shepherd, Sally Lindsay, Don Gilet, William Travis, Liz Crowther, Rosie Jones, Ella Kenion, Richard Lintern and Tamzin Outhwaite.

In the first of ten episodes – this one entitled How the Rogue Roar’d! – Frank and Lu are hired to help close down an old bingo hall, Frank is surprised to find an old nemesis at work. But what is he really up to?

THE GREAT FILM COMPOSERS, SKY ARTS at 8pm

Tonight Music of the Movies looks back at the 1980s. A new name in classic movie soundtracks arrives as Alan Silvestri made his mark in the Back to the Future trilogy starting in 1985 and James Cameron’s undersea sci fi epic The Abyss in 1989.

Hans Zimmer scored Rain Man and Ridley Scott’s atmospheric thriller Black Rain (1988) set in Japan, while Michael Kamen arrived with The Dead Zone in 1983, followed by Die Hard in 1988.

And also notable for his work in this period, Maurice Jarre created a series of memorable soundtracks beginning in 1985 with Witness, Mad Max, No Way Out and Fatal Attraction.

BOJACK HORSEMAN, streaming on NETFLIX

Will Arnett voices BoJack, the failed legendary 90’s sitcom star from the favorite family sitcom Horsin’ Around, who has been trying to find his way through a muddle of self-loathing, whisky and failed relationships.

Now, in the presence of his human sidekick Todd (Aaron Paul) and his feline agent and ex-paramour Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), BoJack is primed for his comeback…

THE MOTORWAY, CHANNEL 5 at 9pm

It’s the last episode in the current series of The Motorway tonight on Channel 5 and lives are endangered when a 40-ton truck illegally reverses down the M1 into the path of oncoming high-speed traffic, while control room staff are powerless to intervene with no patrol teams available.

Elsewhere, another lorry driver hits a car and does not notice until he has driven for a quarter of a mile, while the motorway has to be closed down when a car drives into the back of an HGV.

CLASSIC CHOICE: SPECIAL BRANCH, TALKING PICTURES TV at 9pm

Special Branch was a ground-breaking British police drama series following the exploits of the Special Branch of the Metropolitan Police. An elite group of officers tasked with protecting London from spies, terrorists, and subversives. The Thames Television production launched in 1969, running until 1974 across four series and 53 episodes. In a rare joy for programmes of this vintage every single episode survives in the archives and thus the entire four series will be seen on Talking Pictures TV.

Tonight’s edition is Sorry Is Just A Word from the second series in 1970. When a Czech au-pair goes missing in London and her father is one of the most powerful men the country, Inman and Jordan must find out what’s happened to her. But all their leads come to nothing, how can they get to the bottom of the mystery? Cast tonight include Derren Nesbitt, Fulton Mackay and Morris Perry.

More problems for The Motorway, Channel 5.