BBC launch first online multiplayer game

Young gamers can now play the BBC’s first online multiplayer game – Nightfall – which has landed in app stores today.

“Nightfall is a wonderful new game that puts collaboration before competition, giving young gamers the opportunity to team up and work together to defeat the enemy characters.” – Alice Webb, director of BBC Children’s and Education

Available for iOS, Android and Amazon devices, as well as online, the free game is packed full of mystery and adventure, uniting young players with their friends in a safe gaming environment.

Nightfall begins with players falling asleep and entering a dream world. There they become Nightfallers, working together with fellow gamers to fight off the enemy characters – Nags and Nightmares – who threaten their dreams.

Players can either choose to play as a guest or they can sign in with their BBC account, which will save their progress. When signed in, their characters will increase in strength as they advance through the game, unlocking new outfits and items players can use to customise their Nightfaller.

Creating a positive and safe gaming experience is at the heart of Nightfall, and, to protect players, the game doesn’t include loot boxes, ads or micro-transactions. The game also prevents players from sharing personal information whilst interacting with one another, limiting in-game communication to pre-set ’emoji’ style icons rather than open text fields or voice chat.

In addition to an app, Nightfall is also playable on most web browsers, allowing cross-play between those on desktop and mobile devices. Nightfall was produced for BBC Children’s by independent games studio Goodboy Digital, who have previously worked with the BBC on apps like CBeebies Get Creative and games like Doctor Who Time Vortex VR.