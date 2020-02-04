Netflix announce thriller Night Teeth

Production on Night Teeth started this week in New Orleans while Adam Sandler signs up to further films with the streaming company.

In the drama-thriller written by Brent Dillon a young chauffeur picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across LA. But when his passengers reveal their true nature — and a dangerous underworld lurking in the shadows — he must fight to stay alive.

Principal photography began yesterday, February 3rd, in New Orleans. Lead cast include Jorge Lendeborg Jr. of Bumble Bee, Spider-Man and Homecoming fame alongside Insatiable and Life of The Party actress Debby Ryan.

Lucy Fry previously seen in productions such as Bright, Waldo and Godfather of Harlem will feature in the production as well as Army of the Dead and We the Animals actor Raúl Castillo and Alfie Allen from Jojo Rabbit and Game of Thrones.

Directed by Adam Randall Night Teeth is expected to land on the streaming service later in 2020.

In other recent Netflix news following the release of Murder Mystery, Adam Sandler’s most popular Netflix film to date, the company announced they are to extend their deal with Sandler and Happy Madison Productions to make four more films. Later this year Sandler will star in the Netflix family film Hubie Halloween.

There is also an animated feature in the works while The Ridiculous 6 was the first film Sandler made for Netflix, followed by The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, The Week Of, Murder Mystery and critically acclaimed stand-up special 100% Fresh.

Additionally, Happy Madison has produced Father of the Year, and the upcoming The Wrong Missy.