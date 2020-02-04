Sport Relief launch 2020 campaign

The 2020 Sport Relief campaign has launched today. Others taking part include Sophie Raworth, Max Whitlock and Paddy McGuinness.

“Over the years I’ve learnt that there’s much more to sport than winning trophies; there’s a lot to gain personally from taking part. Sport has this amazing ability to bring people together and tackle really important issues like mental health stigma, which I’m really passionate about. Sport gives you something to focus your energy on, and speaking from my own experiences off the pitch, it’s positively impacted my family’s lives when going through some hard times.” – BT Sports presenter Rio Ferdinand

Sporting legend Rio Ferdinand and his wife, fitness fanatic Kate, have got their kit on to help kick off Sport Relief, and have shared a powerful personal message about how sport has improved their lives, especially when it comes to mental health.

“Sport Relief brings all this together in a way no other charity does – with a sense of fun and humour, which we all need a bit more of. I am proud to be part of this year’s campaign and I’m looking forward to seeing some of the work donations support, to hopefully bring more attention to topics, like mental health, that we really need to keep talking about publicly.” – BT Sports presenter Rio Ferdinand

BBC News anchor, Sophie Raworth.

Newsreader and avid runner Sophie Raworth will take on BBC Radio 3’s Beat Beethoven challenge which sees members of the public run 5k around MediaCityUK and “beat” the music of Beethoven’s epic Fifth Symphony performed live by the BBC Philharmonic on 13th March.

As part of this year’s TV entertainment, true Sport Relief legends including David Walliams, Davina McCall, Greg James, John Bishop and Gareth Thomas will share memorable moments from their gruelling fundraising challenges from over the years in a special documentary shown the week before Sport Relief on BBC One. All have pushed themselves to the absolute mental and physical limit to raise millions for causes they care deeply about.

Max Whitlock MBE, double Olympic gold medallist and 2019 gymnastics World Champion, will be gearing up to visit one lucky school in the country, as he announces a brand-new competition in a Sport Relief first. Max has also joined forces with sports stars Ellie Simmonds, Harry Kane and Jessica Ennis-Hill to launch this year’s official Sport Relief range, sold exclusively in Sainsbury’s and selected Argos stores. This year’s fundraising merchandise includes everything from colourful T-shirts to pin badges, as well as a limited-edition tote bag, designed by Dina Asher-Smith. This will all be on sale from 15th February.

David Walliams and Gary Lineker on Sports Relief previously.

Gary Lineker and Paddy McGuinness return as hosts for the Sport Relief night of TV from Salford, which will air on BBC One on 13th March. Viewers can expect a spectacular line-up of one-off specials, sketches and live music.

Sport Relief channels the power of sport to raise money and change lives, with donations spent on tackling major issues including mental health, domestic abuse, homelessness and child poverty – at home and around the world.

The UK can also enjoy a series of Sport Relief themed TV shows, including BBC’s Catchpoint, Blue Peter and Bargain Hunt, which will pit Olympians against sports TV presenters, and, from today, a Sport Relief special of Football Stars in Bad Cars is available to view on BBC Three, featuring BBC Radio 1’s Chris Stark. Money raised will support people living incredibly tough lives in the UK and around the world. Find out how you can get involved at the Sport Relief 2020 website.

“Sport is really important to me and our family – it’s helped me so much recently with my own panic attacks and anxiety, so I know how much it can change your way of thinking and mental health. I love starting the day with a home workout or family dog walk, any form of exercise sets me up with a positive and motivated mindset. The beauty of Sport Relief is that it is so easy to get involved and it is for anyone, whether you are sporty or not. Knowing that donations tackle issues like mental health, homelessness and domestic abuse, makes it a no-brainer for me. I’m excited to be part of this year’s campaign and look forward to getting more involved.” – Kate Ferdinand

Television presenter, Paddy McGuinness.